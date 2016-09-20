Uri attack
Demonstrators react as they burn Pakistan�s national flag during a protest organised by activists of Bajrang Dal, a Hindu hardline group, in Jammu, against Sunday's attack at an Indian army base camp in Kashmir's Uri, September 20, 2016....more
A woman lights candles during a vigil for the soldiers who were killed in Sunday�s attack at an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri, at a school in Jammu, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
School girls hold candles during a vigil for the soldiers who were killed in Sunday�s attack at an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri, in Ahmedabad, India, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
School children hold candles and placards during a vigil for the soldiers who were killed after gunmen attacked an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri on Sunday, in Agartala, India, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Indian army soldiers carry the coffins of their colleagues who were killed after gunmen attacked an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri on Sunday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Srinagar, September 19, 2016. Indian Army/Handout via REUTERS
Protesters burn an effigy depicting "terrorism" along with the national flag of Pakistan during a protest against Sunday�s attack at an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri, in Chandigarh, India, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Geeta (in yellow), wife of Ravi Paul, an Indian army soldier who was killed in Sunday's attack at an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri, mourns at her house in Sarwa village in Samba district, south of Jammu, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Geeta, wife of Ravi Paul, an Indian army soldier who was killed in Sunday's attack at an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri, mourns at her house in Sarwa village in Samba district, south of Jammu, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Women mourn the death of Ravi Paul, an Indian army soldier who was killed in Sunday's attack at an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri, before his funeral in Sarwa village in Samba district, south of Jammu, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Geeta (C), wife of Ravi Paul, an Indian army soldier who was killed in Sunday's attack at an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri, reacts upon seeing the body of her husband in Sarwa village in Samba district, south of Jammu, September 19, 2016....more
Indian army soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of their fallen colleague Ravi Paul, who was killed in Sunday's attack at an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri, during his funeral in Sarwa village in Samba district, south of Jammu, September...more
People hold candles and placards during a vigil for the soldiers who were killed after gunmen attacked an Indian army base in Kashmir's Uri on Sunday, in Mumbai, India, September 19, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
