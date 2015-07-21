U.S. and Cuba restore ties

Policemen detain protester Danilo Maldonado after he splattered red paint from a pouch hidden in his clothing, outside the flag-raising ceremony at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, July 20, 2015. The Cuban flag was raised over Havana's embassy in...more

Policemen detain protester Danilo Maldonado after he splattered red paint from a pouch hidden in his clothing, outside the flag-raising ceremony at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, July 20, 2015. The Cuban flag was raised over Havana's embassy in Washington for the first time in 54 years as the United States and Cuba formally restored relations, opening a new chapter of engagement between the former Cold War foes. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

