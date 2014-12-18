U.S. and Cuba restore ties
Alan Gross embraces Tim Rieser (C, back to camera), a member of U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy's office, on the tarmac as he disembarks from a U.S. government plane with wife Judy (L) at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland outside Washington December 17, 2014...more
A woman carries a signing reading "Obama is a murderer just like Castro" as anti-Castro activists protest in Little Havana in Miami, Florida December 17, 2014.
A woman celebrates with people riding in a car and holding posters of the "Cuban Five" in Havana December 17, 2014.
President Barack Obama announces a shift in policy toward Cuba while delivering an address to the nation from the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, December 17, 2014.
Cuba's President Raoul Castro speaks to the nation via public television in Havana December 17, 2014.
Secretary of State John Kerry and Alan Gross embrace upon Gross' return from five years of captivity in Cuba at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/U.S. Air Force
People cheer for the "Cuban Five" in Havana December 17, 2014.
Alan and Judy Gross arrive for a news conference in Washington December 17, 2014, after Cuba released Alan Gross after five years in prison.
A woman walks past a bicycle taxi with the U.S. and Cuban flags in Havana December 17, 2014.
Alan Gross smiles as he talks about his release from Cuban prison during a news conference shortly after arriving back in the United States in Washington December 17, 2014.
Anti-Castro activists Osvaldo Hernandez (L), and Miguel Saavedra protest in Little Havana in Miami, Florida December 17, 2014.
A man sits at his home watching Cuba's President Raul Castro speak during a television broadcast in Havana December 17, 2014.
People gather outside a building of the Provincial Assembly of the People's Power for news updates, in Havana December 17, 2014.
American aid worker Alan Gross (3rd R) disembarks with his wife Judy (4th L) from a U.S. government plane as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland outside Washington December 17, 2014 in this photo tweeted by U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ).
Alan and Judy Gross walk through a parking garage after arriving for a news conference at a law firm in Washington December 17, 2014.
People are seen on a street in Havana December 17, 2014.
Cars drive past the U.S. Interests Section, in Havana December 17, 2014.
American aid worker Alan Gross (2nd R) poses after his release with L-R, U.S. Rep. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), and U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) at the airport in Havana, Cuba, December 17, 2014 in this photo tweeted by...more
Alan Gross and his wife Judy hold hands during a news conference in Washington hours after Alan's release from Cuba on December 17, 2014.
Cuban Oscar Martinez sports a tattoo of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara while sitting at his street stall in Havana December 17, 2014.
Secretary of State John Kerry and Alan Gross watch a newscast of President Barack Obama announcing Gross' humanitarian release from Cuban prison at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/U.S. Air Force
Young women walk in between a shopping cart with baked goods for sale and a vintage car, on a street in Havana December 17, 2014.
