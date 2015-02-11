U.S. closes Yemen embassy
Police troopers secure the entrance of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, Yemen, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An abandoned base for U.S. Marines near the U.S. embassy is seen in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Police troopers secure the entrance of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A general view of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi fighters stand on a truck as they secure a street where pro-Houthi protesters demonstrated to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled...more
Pro-Houthi protesters demonstrate to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Police troopers secure the entrance of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An abandoned base for U.S. Marines near the U.S. embassy is seen in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Police troopers secure the entrance of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Pro-Houthi protesters demonstrate to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Pro-Houthi protesters demonstrate to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the uprising that toppled former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 11, 2015. The banners read, 'Allah is the greatest. Death to America. Death to Israel. A curse...more
Next Slideshows
Costa Concordia verdict
An Italian court convicts the former captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner for his role in the 2012 shipwreck that killed 32 passengers and sentences him...
Crossing the border fence
African migrants attempt to cross a barbed-wire border fence between Morocco and Spain's Melilla.
Caught in the crossfire
Civilians living between rebels and government forces in the battle for eastern Ukraine.
Jakarta under water
Heavy seasonal rains have flooded parts of Jakarta.
MORE IN PICTURES
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Summer in India
How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.