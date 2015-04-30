Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 1, 2015 | 2:50am IST

U.S. Confederacy lives on in Brazil

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era uniforms pose for a photograph during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era uniforms pose for a photograph during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era uniforms pose for a photograph during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
1 / 30
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress and uniform pose during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress and uniform pose during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress and uniform pose during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
2 / 30
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. It would be an unlikely scene in the United States, where many consider the flag a symbol of racism, slavery and segregation. Public outcry over those connotations have led to the steady withdrawal of the flag from public display in recent years. In Brazil, though, the banner is an integral part of the Festa Confederada, an annual gathering to celebrate the history of the roughly 10,000 Confederates who migrated to this South American country after their side lost the war. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. It would be an unlikely...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. It would be an unlikely scene in the United States, where many consider the flag a symbol of racism, slavery and segregation. Public outcry over those connotations have led to the steady withdrawal of the flag from public display in recent years. In Brazil, though, the banner is an integral part of the Festa Confederada, an annual gathering to celebrate the history of the roughly 10,000 Confederates who migrated to this South American country after their side lost the war. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
3 / 30
Noemia Pyles, a descendant of American Southerners walks in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs adorned with the confederate flag, during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Noemia Pyles, a descendant of American Southerners walks in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs adorned with the confederate flag, during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Noemia Pyles, a descendant of American Southerners walks in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs adorned with the confederate flag, during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
4 / 30
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
5 / 30
A descendant of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress poses during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A descendant of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress poses during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A descendant of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress poses during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
6 / 30
Descendants of American Southerners play with confederate flags in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners play with confederate flags in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Descendants of American Southerners play with confederate flags in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
7 / 30
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress and uniforms pose during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress and uniforms pose during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress and uniforms pose during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
8 / 30
Belongings of American Southerner immigrants are seen at the Immigrants Museum in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Belongings of American Southerner immigrants are seen at the Immigrants Museum in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Belongings of American Southerner immigrants are seen at the Immigrants Museum in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
9 / 30
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
10 / 30
A descendant of American Southerners fixes a painted star on a Confederate flag painted on the floor in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A descendant of American Southerners fixes a painted star on a Confederate flag painted on the floor in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A descendant of American Southerners fixes a painted star on a Confederate flag painted on the floor in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
11 / 30
A descendant of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses walks in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs adorned with the confederate flag, during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A descendant of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses walks in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs adorned with the confederate flag, during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A descendant of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses walks in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs adorned with the confederate flag, during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
12 / 30
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
13 / 30
A descendant of American Southerners wearing a Confederate-era uniform poses during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A descendant of American Southerners wearing a Confederate-era uniform poses during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A descendant of American Southerners wearing a Confederate-era uniform poses during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
14 / 30
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms take a photograph during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms take a photograph during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms take a photograph during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
15 / 30
The shadow of Noemia Pyles, a descendant of American Southerners, is reflected in the first tomb of an American Southern immigrants buried in a cemetery in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The shadow of Noemia Pyles, a descendant of American Southerners, is reflected in the first tomb of an American Southern immigrants buried in a cemetery in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
The shadow of Noemia Pyles, a descendant of American Southerners, is reflected in the first tomb of an American Southern immigrants buried in a cemetery in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
16 / 30
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
17 / 30
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms parade during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms parade during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms parade during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
18 / 30
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
19 / 30
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms perform during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms perform during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms perform during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
20 / 30
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
21 / 30
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms practice dance before a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms practice dance before a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms practice dance before a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
22 / 30
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms prepare to attend a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. . REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms prepare to attend a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. . REUTERS/Paulo...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms prepare to attend a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. . REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
23 / 30
A descendants of American Southerners plays in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs adorned with the confederate flag, during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A descendants of American Southerners plays in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs adorned with the confederate flag, during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A descendants of American Southerners plays in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs adorned with the confederate flag, during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
24 / 30
A descendant of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress applies make up before dancing during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A descendant of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress applies make up before dancing during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo...more

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A descendant of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress applies make up before dancing during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
25 / 30
The names of the families of Descendants of American Southerners are displayed in a monument in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The names of the families of Descendants of American Southerners are displayed in a monument in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
The names of the families of Descendants of American Southerners are displayed in a monument in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
26 / 30
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
27 / 30
A descendant of American Southerners looks through the Confederate flag during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A descendant of American Southerners looks through the Confederate flag during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A descendant of American Southerners looks through the Confederate flag during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
28 / 30
A general view of the cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A general view of the cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A general view of the cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
29 / 30
A general view of the cemetery of American Southerners immigrants and descendants in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A general view of the cemetery of American Southerners immigrants and descendants in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A general view of the cemetery of American Southerners immigrants and descendants in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Dinosaur tracks in Bolivia

Dinosaur tracks in Bolivia

Next Slideshows

Dinosaur tracks in Bolivia

Dinosaur tracks in Bolivia

Dinosaur footprints are preserved in a wall of limestone at Cal Orcko.

01 May 2015
Vietnam marks fall of Saigon

Vietnam marks fall of Saigon

Vietnam marks 40 years since the fall of Saigon, an event they view as the reunification of the country.

30 Apr 2015
Rescued after five days under rubble

Rescued after five days under rubble

Pema Lama, 15, is rescued from the collapsed Hilton Hotel, the result of an earthquake in Kathmandu.

30 Apr 2015
The war in Vietnam

The war in Vietnam

Forty years ago North Vietnamese troops captured Saigon, ending a war that lasted thirty years.

30 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast