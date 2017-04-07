Edition:
U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria in the Mediterranean Sea. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
President Trump meeting with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford via secure video after a missile strike on Syria while inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated that this image has been digitally edited for security purposes. The White House/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Damage to the Syrian army airbase broadcast on Syrian state television. SYRIAN TV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria in the Mediterranean Sea. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea, part of a cruise missile strike against Syria. Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Shayrat Airfield in Homs, Syria in an image released by the Pentagon after announcing U.S. forces conducted a cruise missile strike against the Syrian Air Force airfield. DigitalGlobe/Courtesy U.S. Department of Defense

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
An unidentified Syrian military official reads a statement from the army command. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria while in the Mediterranean Sea. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Damage to the Syrian army airbase broadcast on Syrian state television. SYRIAN TV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
President Trump delivers an statement about missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Senior advisor Steve Bannon stands between Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell and Ivanka Trump as President Trump delivers a statement about missile strikes on a Syrian airfield. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea, part of a cruise missile strike against Syria. Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea, part of a cruise missile strike against Syria. Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Damage to the Syrian army airbase broadcast on Syrian state television. SYRIAN TV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria while in the Mediterranean Sea. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Shayrat Airfield in Homs, Syria in an image released by the Pentagon after announcing U.S. forces conducted a cruise missile strike against the Syrian Air Force airfield. DigitalGlobe/Courtesy U.S. Department of Defense

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria while in the Mediterranean Sea. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria while in the Mediterranean Sea. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria in the Mediterranean Sea. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
