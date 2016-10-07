U.S.-Philippines military exercises
U.S. military forces cross a flooded area near the shore during the annual Philippines-U.S. amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines October 7, 2016.
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces cross a flooded area near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces stand near the shore as they watch exercises in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces walk near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces take a break near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
