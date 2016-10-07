Edition:
U.S.-Philippines military exercises

U.S. military forces cross a flooded area near the shore during the annual Philippines-U.S. amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines October 7, 2016. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has caused a diplomatic storm by declaring that joint U.S.-Philippines military exercises would cease, a defense agreement would be reviewed and, at an undisclosed time, he might "break up" with the United States. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces cross a flooded area near the shore during the annual Philippines-U.S. amphibious landing exercise (PHIBLEX) at San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines October 7, 2016. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has caused a diplomatic storm by declaring that joint U.S.-Philippines military exercises would cease, a defense agreement would be reviewed and, at an undisclosed time, he might "break up" with the United States. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces cross a flooded area near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces cross a flooded area near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces stand near the shore as they watch exercises in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces stand near the shore as they watch exercises in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces walk near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces walk near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces aboard Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) manoeuvre on South China Sea near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
U.S. military forces take a break near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

U.S. military forces take a break near the shore in San Antonio, Zambales province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
