U.S. sanctions Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to the crowd as he presides over a mass rally and parade in the capital's main ceremonial square, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. The United States sanctioned North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the...more
Kim Jong Un (C) attends the Fourth Session of the 13th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) of North Korea in this undated photo released June 30, 2016. The sanctions, the first to target any North Koreans for rights abuses, affect property and other...more
Kim Jong Un and senior Chinese Communist Party official Liu Yunshan (R) wave during celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this undated photo released October 12, 2015. The sanctions place those...more
Kim Jong Un views the dawn from the summit of Mt Paektu April 18, 2015. "Under Kim Jong Un, North Korea continues to inflict intolerable cruelty and hardship on millions of its own people, including extrajudicial killings, forced labor, and torture,"...more
Kim Jong-un holds up a pistol as he supervises pistol and automatic file firing drills at the second battalion under North Korea People's Army (KPA), in this still image taken from video footage released on April 5, 2013. In a report by the U.S....more
Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released October 30, 2014. The Treasury statement said he had "engaged in,...more
Kim Jong Un (C) accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju (center L) applaud as they attend an art performance by the Moranbong Band at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang May 20, 2014. Senior U.S administration officials said the new sanctions...more
Kim Jong-un waves to the people during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang July 27, 2013. The report was �the most comprehensive� to date of individual...more
Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance by the Moranbong Band at the April 25 House of Culture in this undated photo released March 24, 2014. They said the sanctions would be partly "symbolic" but hope that naming mid-level officials...more
Kim Jong-Un holds up his ballot during the fifth session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang April 13, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to founding President Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il to mark the 61st anniversary of the victory of the Korean people in the Fatherland Liberation War, in this photo released...more
Kim Jong Un claps as he presides over a mass rally and parade in the capital's main ceremonial square, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kim Jong Un salutes as he arrives to inspect a military drill at an unknown location, in this undated photo released March 25, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-Un participates in the 7th session of the 12th Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang April 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-Un visits a long-range artillery sub-unit of the Korean People's Army Unit 641, whose mission is to strike Baengnyeong Island of South Korea in the western sector of the front line March 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un reacts during a test launch of ground-to-ground medium long-range ballistic rocket Hwasong-10 in this undated photo released June 23, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-Un aims a rifle at the Sporting Bullet Factory in this undated picture released February 23, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-Un waves while in a boat during his visit to the Wolnae Islet Defence Detachment in the western sector of the front line, which is near Baengnyeong Island of South Korea March 11, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un smiles as a huge crowd surrounds him while he gives field guidance at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill in this undated photo released December 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
