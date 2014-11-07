Edition:
U.S. strikes in Syria

A damaged vehicle parks beside collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A rocket launcher is pictured at a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

A girl inspects damage of collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A general view shows a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Harem town in Idlib Governorate, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

A man walks on rubble of a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Men inspect damage of collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man walks on the rubble of a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

A general view shows a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Harem town in Idlib Governorate, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

A man inspects the damage to collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man walks on rubble of a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Men inspect a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Harem town in Idlib Governorate, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

A man walks past a damaged vehicle at a base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

