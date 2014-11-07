U.S. strikes in Syria
A damaged vehicle parks beside collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A rocket launcher is pictured at a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
A girl inspects damage of collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view shows a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Harem town in Idlib Governorate, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
A man walks on rubble of a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Men inspect damage of collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks on the rubble of a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
A general view shows a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Harem town in Idlib Governorate, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
A man inspects the damage to collapsed buildings after what activists said was a U.S.-led air strike on Kafar Joum village in West Aleppo countryside, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks on rubble of a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Men inspect a damaged base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Harem town in Idlib Governorate, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
A man walks past a damaged vehicle at a base of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes in Reef al-Mohandeseen al-Awwal in Aleppo, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Next Slideshows
India this week
Pictures from India that caught our eyes this week.
Clashes intensify in Aleppo
U.S. air strikes, barrel bombs and gun battles in Aleppo.
Clashes in Brussels
Belgian police and protesters clash over austerity measures.
CMA Awards ceremony
Highlights from the 48th Country Music Association Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.