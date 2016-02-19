Edition:
U.S. strikes ISIS in Libya

A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A note with names of Islamic State members is seen found amongst damage after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Body bags are seen in a hospital, after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
