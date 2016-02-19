U.S. strikes ISIS in Libya
A view shows damage at the scene after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via Reuters
A note with names of Islamic State members is seen found amongst damage after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via...more
Body bags are seen in a hospital, after an airstrike by U.S. warplanes against Islamic State in Sabratha, Libya, in this February 19, 2016 handout picture. REUTERS/Sabratha municipality media office/Handout via REUTERS
