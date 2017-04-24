Edition:
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

A player depicting an Islamic State militant fires his airsoft gun inside a ruined house during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militant snipers fire their airsoft weapons during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants stand during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants hold up their hands in front of players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces during an airsoft game in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants take position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
A player depicting an Islamic State militant fires his airsoft weapon inside a ruined house during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces point their airsoft weapons to a player depicting an Islamic State militant during an airsoft game in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces fire their airsoft weapons inside a ruined house during an airsoft game against players depicting Islamic State militants in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
A woman player depicting an Islamic State militant holds up her hands in front of a player depicting a soldier from the U.S.-led coalition forces during an airsoft game in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants fire their airsoft weapons during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces take position during an airsoft game against players depicting Islamic State militants in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces listen to instructions during an airsoft game against players depicting Islamic State militants in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants are arrested by players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces during an airsoft game in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
A player depicting an Islamic State militant walks past a billboard-sized figure of a bull, known as the "Osborne bull", as he takes position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A player depicting an Islamic State militant walks past a billboard-sized figure of a bull, known as the "Osborne bull", as he takes position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near...more

Monday, April 24, 2017
A player depicting an Islamic State militant fires his airsoft weapon during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
A woman player depicting an Islamic State militant adjusts her kerchief during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
A player depicting a soldier from the U.S.-led coalition forces carries the remains of a fake bomb during an airsoft game against players depicting Islamic State militants in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants fire their airsoft weapons inside a ruined house during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
A player depicting an Islamic State militant holds up his airsoft weapon during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants take position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
A player depicting an Islamic State militant walks as he takes position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
A woman player depicting an Islamic State militant prepares her airsoft weapon during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants listen to instructions during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
Players depicting Islamic State militants hold up their airsoft weapons during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces in Coin, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, April 24, 2017
