Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 13, 2016 | 1:15am IST

U.S. women's soccer team out of Rio

Carli Lloyd of the U.S. is consoled by teammate Megan Rapinoe after the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Carli Lloyd of the U.S. is consoled by teammate Megan Rapinoe after the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. is consoled by teammate Megan Rapinoe after the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 10
Sweden's Magdalena Ericsson (L), Stina Blackstenius and Nilla Fischer (R) celebrate after the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Sweden's Magdalena Ericsson (L), Stina Blackstenius and Nilla Fischer (R) celebrate after the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Sweden's Magdalena Ericsson (L), Stina Blackstenius and Nilla Fischer (R) celebrate after the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
2 / 10
Goalie Hedvig Lindahl of Sweden makes a save during the penalty shoot-out . REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Goalie Hedvig Lindahl of Sweden makes a save during the penalty shoot-out . REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Goalie Hedvig Lindahl of Sweden makes a save during the penalty shoot-out . REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
3 / 10
Diana Taurasi of the U.S. reacts after the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Diana Taurasi of the U.S. reacts after the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Diana Taurasi of the U.S. reacts after the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
4 / 10
Swedish players crowd around goalie Hedvig Lindahl of Sweden (on ground) as they celebrate after the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Swedish players crowd around goalie Hedvig Lindahl of Sweden (on ground) as they celebrate after the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Swedish players crowd around goalie Hedvig Lindahl of Sweden (on ground) as they celebrate after the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
5 / 10
Goalie Hope Solo of the U.S. reacts during the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Goalie Hope Solo of the U.S. reacts during the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Goalie Hope Solo of the U.S. reacts during the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
6 / 10
Stina Blackstenius of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Stina Blackstenius of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Stina Blackstenius of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
7 / 10
Alex Morgan of the U.S. reacts during the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Alex Morgan of the U.S. reacts during the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Alex Morgan of the U.S. reacts during the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
8 / 10
Nilla Fischer of Sweden and Alex Morgan of the U.S. compete. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Nilla Fischer of Sweden and Alex Morgan of the U.S. compete. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Nilla Fischer of Sweden and Alex Morgan of the U.S. compete. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
9 / 10
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. reacts during the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Carli Lloyd of the U.S. reacts during the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. reacts during the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Ukraine's front line

Ukraine's front line

Next Slideshows

Ukraine's front line

Ukraine's front line

Ukraine servicemen on the front line in the fight with pro-Russian separatists.

12 Aug 2016
Blasts in Thailand resort towns

Blasts in Thailand resort towns

A series of blasts hit three of the most popular tourist resorts as well as towns in southern Thailand, killing four people and wounding dozens, days after the...

12 Aug 2016
Rio Olympics: Day 6

Rio Olympics: Day 6

Highlights from the sixth day of competition at the Rio Games.

12 Aug 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

12 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast