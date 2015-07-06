USA wins Women's World Cup

United States defender Meghan Klingenberg (22) and defender Becky Sauerbrunn (4) watch as goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) tries to stop an own goal by United States defender Julie Johnston against Japan in the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015...more

United States defender Meghan Klingenberg (22) and defender Becky Sauerbrunn (4) watch as goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) tries to stop an own goal by United States defender Julie Johnston against Japan in the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

