Pictures | Mon Jul 6, 2015 | 10:08pm IST

USA wins Women's World Cup

United States forward Abby Wambach (20) celebrates with her wife Sarah Huffman after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates with teammates after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) celebrates with her husband Jerramy Stevens after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) hoists the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy as she and her teammates pose with their medals after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Japan walks off after receiving their silver medals after losing to the United States in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) reacts after scoring a goal against Japan in the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
United States midfielder Lauren Holiday (12) celebrates with teammates after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) and United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) celebrate with an American flag after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
A Japan soccer fan reacts as she watches their Women's World Cup final soccer match against the U.S. in Vancouver, at a public viewing event in Tokyo, Japan, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
The United States celebrates after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) reacts after defeating Japan in the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Japan goalkeeper Ayumi Kaihori (18) reacts after giving up a goal to the United States during the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
\United States defender Julie Johnston (19) and Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi (16) get tangled up in the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Japan defender Aya Sameshima (5) goes after the ball against United States midfielder Tobin Heath (17) and midfielder Lauren Holiday (12) during the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Japan during the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
United States midfielder Tobin Heath (17) celebrates with midfielder Morgan Brian (14) after scoring against Japan during the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
United States defender Meghan Klingenberg (22) and defender Becky Sauerbrunn (4) watch as goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) tries to stop an own goal by United States defender Julie Johnston against Japan in the second half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) after scoring against Japan during the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
United States midfielder Carli Lloyd (10) celebrates with goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) and midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) after scoring against Japan during the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Japan midfielder Aya Miyama (8) reacts as United States midfielder Lauren Holiday (12) looks on in the first half of the final of the FIFA 2015 Women's World Cup in Vancouver July 5, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
