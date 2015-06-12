Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 12, 2015 | 11:20pm IST

Usain Bolt: Off track

Usain Bolt poses for a portrait in New York June 11, 2015. Sprint supremo Bolt says he is taking his time building up to August's Beijing world championships and is looking forward to an explosive showdown there against American Justin Gatlin. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Usain Bolt poses for a portrait in New York June 11, 2015. Sprint supremo Bolt says he is taking his time building up to August's Beijing world championships and is looking forward to an explosive showdown there against American Justin Gatlin....more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Usain Bolt poses for a portrait in New York June 11, 2015. Sprint supremo Bolt says he is taking his time building up to August's Beijing world championships and is looking forward to an explosive showdown there against American Justin Gatlin. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 20
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt dances during a Jamaican-themed party, at a club in Moscow August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt dances during a Jamaican-themed party, at a club in Moscow August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2013
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt dances during a Jamaican-themed party, at a club in Moscow August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev
Close
2 / 20
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt watches his drive as he practices at the driving range of the Slavkov u Brna golf course near the city of Brno May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt watches his drive as he practices at the driving range of the Slavkov u Brna golf course near the city of Brno May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2011
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt watches his drive as he practices at the driving range of the Slavkov u Brna golf course near the city of Brno May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Close
3 / 20
Olympic and world sprint champion Usain Bolt of Jamaica feeds a three-month old male cheetah cub at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) headquarters in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 2, 2009. Bolt adopted the cheetah cub named "Lightning Bolt" during the launch of the Animal Adoption Programme "Namayiana" at the Nairobi Animal Orphanage. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Olympic and world sprint champion Usain Bolt of Jamaica feeds a three-month old male cheetah cub at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) headquarters in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 2, 2009. Bolt adopted the cheetah cub named "Lightning Bolt" during...more

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2009
Olympic and world sprint champion Usain Bolt of Jamaica feeds a three-month old male cheetah cub at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) headquarters in Kenya's capital Nairobi November 2, 2009. Bolt adopted the cheetah cub named "Lightning Bolt" during the launch of the Animal Adoption Programme "Namayiana" at the Nairobi Animal Orphanage. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
4 / 20
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt drives a Ferrari "599 GTB" model during a visit at the Ferrari private track in Fiorano, northern Italy, November 15, 2010. Bolt tested models of the "458 Italia" and "599 GTB". REUTERS/Max Rossi

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt drives a Ferrari "599 GTB" model during a visit at the Ferrari private track in Fiorano, northern Italy, November 15, 2010. Bolt tested models of the "458 Italia" and "599 GTB". REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, November 15, 2010
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt drives a Ferrari "599 GTB" model during a visit at the Ferrari private track in Fiorano, northern Italy, November 15, 2010. Bolt tested models of the "458 Italia" and "599 GTB". REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
5 / 20
Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica poses with his running spikes and official team uniform for the London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony during a photo shoot, arranged by his sponsors PUMA, beside a traditional routemaster bus outside the British Museum in London June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica poses with his running spikes and official team uniform for the London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony during a photo shoot, arranged by his sponsors PUMA, beside a traditional routemaster bus outside the British Museum...more

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2012
Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica poses with his running spikes and official team uniform for the London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony during a photo shoot, arranged by his sponsors PUMA, beside a traditional routemaster bus outside the British Museum in London June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 20
Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica rides a scooter while meeting fans during a promotional event for a sports apparel brand, in Shanghai September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica rides a scooter while meeting fans during a promotional event for a sports apparel brand, in Shanghai September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, September 01, 2014
Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica rides a scooter while meeting fans during a promotional event for a sports apparel brand, in Shanghai September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
Jamaican Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt falls during a footvolley match ahead of the "Mano a Mano" challenge, a 100-meter beach race, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Jamaican Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt falls during a footvolley match ahead of the "Mano a Mano" challenge, a 100-meter beach race, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, August 16, 2014
Jamaican Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt falls during a footvolley match ahead of the "Mano a Mano" challenge, a 100-meter beach race, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
8 / 20
Olympic champion sprinters Usain Bolt (C) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (R) look on as U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) participates in a town hall meeting with young Caribbean leaders at the University of the West Indies in Kingston April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Olympic champion sprinters Usain Bolt (C) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (R) look on as U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) participates in a town hall meeting with young Caribbean leaders at the University of the West Indies in Kingston April 9,...more

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Olympic champion sprinters Usain Bolt (C) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (R) look on as U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) participates in a town hall meeting with young Caribbean leaders at the University of the West Indies in Kingston April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 20
Olympic and world champion sprinter and newly appointed ambassador-at-large Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts while wearing a typical Mexican hat during the 9th World Sports Congress in Mexico City November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Dan

Olympic and world champion sprinter and newly appointed ambassador-at-large Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts while wearing a typical Mexican hat during the 9th World Sports Congress in Mexico City November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Dan

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2009
Olympic and world champion sprinter and newly appointed ambassador-at-large Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts while wearing a typical Mexican hat during the 9th World Sports Congress in Mexico City November 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Dan
Close
10 / 20
Rafael Nadal (L) of Spain receives the trophy from Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt after defeating compatriot David Ferrer in their men's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Rafael Nadal (L) of Spain receives the trophy from Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt after defeating compatriot David Ferrer in their men's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2013....more

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2013
Rafael Nadal (L) of Spain receives the trophy from Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt after defeating compatriot David Ferrer in their men's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 20
Olympic champion Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks from a door before a news conference to present the Paris Areva Golden League athletics meeting in Paris July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Olympic champion Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks from a door before a news conference to present the Paris Areva Golden League athletics meeting in Paris July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, July 12, 2010
Olympic champion Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks from a door before a news conference to present the Paris Areva Golden League athletics meeting in Paris July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
12 / 20
Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica performs on stage after signing autographs at Zurich's main railway station August 27, 2009. Bolt is in Zurich to attend the IAAF Golden League athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium on August 28. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica performs on stage after signing autographs at Zurich's main railway station August 27, 2009. Bolt is in Zurich to attend the IAAF Golden League athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium on August 28. REUTERS/Christian...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2009
Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica performs on stage after signing autographs at Zurich's main railway station August 27, 2009. Bolt is in Zurich to attend the IAAF Golden League athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium on August 28. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
13 / 20
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt kicks the ball during a ceremonial kickoff before the Spanish first division soccer match between Real Madrid and Deportivo Coruna at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt kicks the ball during a ceremonial kickoff before the Spanish first division soccer match between Real Madrid and Deportivo Coruna at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2009
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt kicks the ball during a ceremonial kickoff before the Spanish first division soccer match between Real Madrid and Deportivo Coruna at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
14 / 20
Usain Bolt of Jamaica covers his head with a shirt during a training session at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Usain Bolt of Jamaica covers his head with a shirt during a training session at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2011
Usain Bolt of Jamaica covers his head with a shirt during a training session at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Close
15 / 20
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt models the Jamaican team's kit for the London 2012 Olympic Games, designed by Cedella Marley, at a fashion show in London June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt models the Jamaican team's kit for the London 2012 Olympic Games, designed by Cedella Marley, at a fashion show in London June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2012
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt models the Jamaican team's kit for the London 2012 Olympic Games, designed by Cedella Marley, at a fashion show in London June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
16 / 20
Usain Bolt (C) of Jamaica puts his head in his hands as he watches the netball match between Jamaica and New Zealand at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Usain Bolt (C) of Jamaica puts his head in his hands as he watches the netball match between Jamaica and New Zealand at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, July 30, 2014
Usain Bolt (C) of Jamaica puts his head in his hands as he watches the netball match between Jamaica and New Zealand at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
17 / 20
Jamaica's sprinter Usain Bolt (R) looks on as the Miami Heat met the Boston Celtics during their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Jamaica's sprinter Usain Bolt (R) looks on as the Miami Heat met the Boston Celtics during their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2012
Jamaica's sprinter Usain Bolt (R) looks on as the Miami Heat met the Boston Celtics during their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Close
18 / 20
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt (4) looks to make a pass during the NBA All-Star celebrity basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt (4) looks to make a pass during the NBA All-Star celebrity basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2013
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt (4) looks to make a pass during the NBA All-Star celebrity basketball game in Houston, Texas, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
19 / 20
Usain Bolt poses for a portrait in New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Usain Bolt poses for a portrait in New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Usain Bolt poses for a portrait in New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Indian cricket team in Bangladesh

Indian cricket team in Bangladesh

Next Slideshows

Indian cricket team in Bangladesh

Indian cricket team in Bangladesh

Indian cricket team arrived in Dhaka to play a test match and three ODIs against Bangladesh.

09 Jun 2015
Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Serena Williams and Stan Wawrinka win the singles titles at Roland Garros.

07 Jun 2015
American Pharoah wins Triple Crown

American Pharoah wins Triple Crown

American Pharoah wins the Belmont Stakes to become the first Triple Crown winner since 1978.

07 Jun 2015
Champions Barcelona

Champions Barcelona

Barcelona were crowned kings of Europe for the fifth time after beating Juventus 3-1 in a pulsating Champions League final at the Olympic Stadium.

07 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast