Usain Bolt wins the 100m
Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the gold, ahead of Justin Gatlin of the U.S. taking silver and Andre De Grasse of Canada taking bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The gold colored shoes of Usain Bolt are seen as he competes on his way to winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Usain Bolt (5th-L) of Jamaica wins the gold medal in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Usain Bolt competes. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Usain Bolt competes on his way to winning the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Usain Bolt competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Usain Bolt competes. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Usain Bolt wins the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt wins the gold medal in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt poses after winning the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Usain Bolt celebrates after winning the race. REUTERS/David Gray
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
