Pictures | Mon Aug 15, 2016 | 7:40am IST

Usain Bolt wins the 100m

Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the gold, ahead of Justin Gatlin of the U.S. taking silver and Andre De Grasse of Canada taking bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
The gold colored shoes of Usain Bolt are seen as he competes on his way to winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt (5th-L) of Jamaica wins the gold medal in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt competes. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt competes on his way to winning the gold. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt competes. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt competes. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt wins the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt wins the gold medal in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt poses after winning the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt celebrates after winning the race. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
