Usain Bolt's historic triple-triple
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the Jamaican team's gold medal in the 4x100m relay. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the 200m race in Rio. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Usain Bolt celebrates after winning the 100m in Rio. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Usain Bolt carries his shoes in his hands after winning the gold medal in the 100m in Rio. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Usain Bolt leaps ahead to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Fans surround Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Usain Bolt celebrates as he wins the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt takes pictures with a photographer's camera as he celebrates after winning the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Usain Bolt kisses the baton as he celebrates winning the men's 4x100m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Usain Bolt crosses the finish line on the anchor leg to set a new world record of 36.84 seconds in the men's 4x100m relay during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Usain Bolt poses for photographers after winning the men's 100m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 100m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Usain Bolt runs past Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago to win the men's 100m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 200m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 200m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 200m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Usain Bolt celebrates with teammate Asafa Powell after they won the men's 4 x 100m relay at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
