Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 20, 2016 | 8:30am IST

Usain Bolt's historic triple-triple

Usain Bolt celebrates winning the Jamaican team's gold medal in the 4x100m relay. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Usain Bolt celebrates winning the Jamaican team's gold medal in the 4x100m relay. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the Jamaican team's gold medal in the 4x100m relay. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 17
Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the 200m race in Rio. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the 200m race in Rio. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the 200m race in Rio. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
2 / 17
Usain Bolt celebrates after winning the 100m in Rio. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Usain Bolt celebrates after winning the 100m in Rio. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt celebrates after winning the 100m in Rio. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
3 / 17
Usain Bolt carries his shoes in his hands after winning the gold medal in the 100m in Rio. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Usain Bolt carries his shoes in his hands after winning the gold medal in the 100m in Rio. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt carries his shoes in his hands after winning the gold medal in the 100m in Rio. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
4 / 17
Usain Bolt leaps ahead to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Usain Bolt leaps ahead to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2012
Usain Bolt leaps ahead to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
5 / 17
Fans surround Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Fans surround Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2012
Fans surround Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 17
Usain Bolt celebrates as he wins the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usain Bolt celebrates as he wins the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2012
Usain Bolt celebrates as he wins the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 17
Usain Bolt takes pictures with a photographer's camera as he celebrates after winning the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Usain Bolt takes pictures with a photographer's camera as he celebrates after winning the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2012
Usain Bolt takes pictures with a photographer's camera as he celebrates after winning the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
8 / 17
Usain Bolt kisses the baton as he celebrates winning the men's 4x100m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Usain Bolt kisses the baton as he celebrates winning the men's 4x100m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2012
Usain Bolt kisses the baton as he celebrates winning the men's 4x100m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
9 / 17
Usain Bolt crosses the finish line on the anchor leg to set a new world record of 36.84 seconds in the men's 4x100m relay during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Usain Bolt crosses the finish line on the anchor leg to set a new world record of 36.84 seconds in the men's 4x100m relay during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2012
Usain Bolt crosses the finish line on the anchor leg to set a new world record of 36.84 seconds in the men's 4x100m relay during the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
10 / 17
Usain Bolt poses for photographers after winning the men's 100m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Usain Bolt poses for photographers after winning the men's 100m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, August 16, 2008
Usain Bolt poses for photographers after winning the men's 100m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 17
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 100m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 100m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 16, 2008
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 100m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
12 / 17
Usain Bolt runs past Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago to win the men's 100m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Usain Bolt runs past Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago to win the men's 100m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 16, 2008
Usain Bolt runs past Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago to win the men's 100m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
13 / 17
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 200m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 200m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, August 20, 2008
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 200m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
14 / 17
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 200m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 200m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, August 20, 2008
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 200m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
15 / 17
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 200m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 200m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Wednesday, August 20, 2008
Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 200m final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Close
16 / 17
Usain Bolt celebrates with teammate Asafa Powell after they won the men's 4 x 100m relay at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Usain Bolt celebrates with teammate Asafa Powell after they won the men's 4 x 100m relay at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, August 22, 2008
Usain Bolt celebrates with teammate Asafa Powell after they won the men's 4 x 100m relay at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Thrill of victory

Thrill of victory

Next Slideshows

Thrill of victory

Thrill of victory

Jubilation at the Rio Olympics.

20 Aug 2016
Agony of defeat

Agony of defeat

Athletes feel the sting of disappointment at the Rio Olympics.

20 Aug 2016
Olympic attention to detail

Olympic attention to detail

Athletes leave nothing to chance at the Rio Olympics, planning their performances down to the smallest details.

20 Aug 2016
Sindhu wins silver at Rio

Sindhu wins silver at Rio

Pusarla Sindhu wins silver medal in women's singles badminton at Rio Olympics. Here are our pictures.

19 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast