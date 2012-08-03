Edition:
USA's gold medals

<p>Team USA throw a team mate into the water as they celebrate winning the gold medal at the women's eight finals rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 2, 2012. The team comprises of Erin Cafaro, Zsuzsanna Francia, Esther Lofgren, Taylor Ritzel, Meghan Musnicki, Eleanor Logan, Caroline Lind, Caryn Davies and Mary Whipple. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Tyler Clary of the U.S. celebrates winning the men's 200m backstroke final with an Olympic record during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Dana Vollmer of the U.S. poses with her gold medal after setting a world record to win the women's 100m butterfly final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. Vollmer won the gold medal in a world record time of 55.98 seconds. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>Gold medallist Kristin Armstrong of the U.S celebrates with her 22-month-old son Lucas William Savola on the podium during the victory ceremony of the women's cycling individual time trial at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

<p>Members of the men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay team, Michael Phelps, Conor Dwyer, Ryan Lochte and Ricky Berens (L-R) hold their national flag as they celebrate their gold medal win in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. Douglas won a gold medal. REUTERS/Larry Rubenstein</p>

<p>Vincent Hancock of the U.S. celebrates after winning the gold medal during the men's skeet finals at the Royal Artillery Barracks during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. smiles after winning the men's 200m individual medley final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Gold medallist Kayla Harrison of the U.S. bites her medal as she celebrates during the awards ceremony for the women's -78kg judo competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Kimberly Rhode of the U.S. reacts after winning the women's skeet finals at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Royal Artillery Barracks at Woolwich in southeast London July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>Nathan Adrian of the U.S. celebrates after winning the men's 100m freestyle final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>Allison Schmitt of the U.S. celebrates after setting an Olympic record to win the women's 200m freestyle final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

<p>Missy Franklin of the U.S. adjusts her hair as she poses with her gold medal on the podium after winning the 100m backstroke final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Team U.S.A members McKayla Maroney, Jordyn Wieber, Gabrielle Douglas, Alexandra Raisman, and Kyla Ross (L-R) pose with their gold medals after the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Matthew Grevers of the U.S. poses with his gold medal after winning the men's 100m backstroke final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Ryan Lochte of the U.S. holds his gold medal after winning the men's 400m individual medley during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

<p>Rebecca Soni of the U.S. celebrates as she wins the women's 200m breaststroke final in world record time during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. Soni broke the world record for the second time in 24 hours to win the women's 200 metres breaststroke gold. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>(L-R) Missy Franklin, Dana Vollmer, Shannon Vreeland and Allison Schmitt of the U.S. celebrate with their gold medals on the podium after winning the women's 4x200m freestyle relay final with an Olympic record during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

