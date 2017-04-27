Edition:
USS Carl Vinson on patrol

A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Philippine Sea April 24, 2017. In a show of force, the United States is sending the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier group to waters off the Korean peninsula, where it will join the USS Michigan, a nuclear submarine that docked in South Korea on Tuesday. South Korea's navy has said it will hold drills with the U.S. strike group. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Philippine Sea April 24, 2017. In a show of force, the United States is sending the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier group to waters off the Korean peninsula, where it will join the USS Michigan, a nuclear submarine that docked in South Korea on Tuesday. South Korea's navy has said it will hold drills with the U.S. strike group. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Philippine Sea April 24, 2017. North Korea, which on Tuesday conducted its biggest ever artillery exercise to mark the 85th anniversary of its military's creation, says it needs to develop weapons to defend itself from U.S. aggression. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Philippine Sea April 24, 2017. North Korea, which on Tuesday conducted its biggest ever artillery exercise to mark the 85th anniversary of its military's creation, says it needs to develop weapons to defend itself from U.S. aggression. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Philippine Sea April 24, 2017. A North Korean official speaking on CNN said the country would not be influenced by outside events. "As long as America continues its hostile acts of aggression, we will never stop nuclear and missile tests," said Sok Chol Won, director of the North's Institute of Human Rights at the Academy of Social Sciences. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Philippine Sea April 24, 2017. A North Korean official speaking on CNN said the country would not be influenced by outside events. "As long as America continues its hostile acts of aggression, we will never stop nuclear and missile tests," said Sok Chol Won, director of the North's Institute of Human Rights at the Academy of Social Sciences. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS
The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson leads the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Atago-class guided-missile destroyer JS Ashigara (L) followed by the JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Samidare during a transit of the Philippine Sea April 26, 2017. The two Japanese destroyers on April 23 began an exercise with the strike group in the Western Pacific as it approaches waters around the Korean peninsula, Japan's navy said. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 26, 2017
The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson leads the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Atago-class guided-missile destroyer JS Ashigara (L) followed by the JMSDF Murasame-class destroyer JS Samidare during a transit of the Philippine Sea April 26, 2017. The two Japanese destroyers on April 23 began an exercise with the strike group in the Western Pacific as it approaches waters around the Korean peninsula, Japan's navy said. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Philippine Sea April 24, 2017. North Korea said it was ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might. "Our revolutionary forces are combat-ready to sink a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a single strike," the Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said in a commentary. The paper likened the aircraft carrier to a "gross animal" and said a strike on it would be "an actual example to show our military's force". U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Philippine Sea April 24, 2017. North Korea said it was ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might. "Our revolutionary forces are combat-ready to sink a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a single strike," the Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said in a commentary. The paper likened the aircraft carrier to a "gross animal" and said a strike on it would be "an actual example to show our military's force". U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS
Sailors conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in the South China Sea April 8, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Sailors conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in the South China Sea April 8, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS
The Nimitz-class U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the Philippine Sea while conducting a bilateral exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force April 23, 2017. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
The Nimitz-class U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the Philippine Sea while conducting a bilateral exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force April 23, 2017. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Handout via REUTERS
The USS Carl Vinson transits the Philippine Sea while conducting a bilateral exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force April 23, 2017. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
The USS Carl Vinson transits the Philippine Sea while conducting a bilateral exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force April 23, 2017. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Handout via REUTERS
An F/A-18C Hornet from the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34 "Blue Blasters" launches from the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in South China Sea April 8, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
An F/A-18C Hornet from the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34 "Blue Blasters" launches from the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in South China Sea April 8, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS
The USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), front, leads the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112 and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), in the Indian ocean April 14, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Kelley/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
The USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), front, leads the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112 and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), in the Indian ocean April 14, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Kelley/Handout via REUTERS
The USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the South China Sea, April 8, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
The USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the South China Sea, April 8, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via Reuters
The USS Carl Vinson transits the Sunda Strait, Indonesia on April 15, 2017. Sean M. Castellano/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
The USS Carl Vinson transits the Sunda Strait, Indonesia on April 15, 2017. Sean M. Castellano/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) transits the South China Sea, April 11, 2017. The destroyer is on a deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Kelley/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) transits the South China Sea, April 11, 2017. The destroyer is on a deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Kelley/Handout via REUTERS
An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 takes off from the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transiting the South China Sea April 10, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 takes off from the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transiting the South China Sea April 10, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS
The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the South China Sea while conducting flight operations on April 9, 2017. Z.A. Landers/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the South China Sea while conducting flight operations on April 9, 2017. Z.A. Landers/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Indian Ocean, April 15, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Indian Ocean, April 15, 2017. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown/Handout via REUTERS
