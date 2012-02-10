Uttar Pradesh goes to polls
A man carries a disabled person as they leave after casting their vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman stands guard as voters line up in a queue outside a polling booth to cast their vote during the state assembly election in Haraiya town, Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Voters crowd outside a polling booth to cast their vote in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu holy man casts his vote inside a booth at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters line up in a queue outside a polling booth to cast their vote during the state assembly election in Haraiya town, Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A voter shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Veiled Muslim women show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station at Basti during the state assembly election in the Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu holy man shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Polling officers wait for the voters at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu holy man (L) casts his vote as a polling officer watches at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu holy man shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu holy man (L) casts his vote as a policeman stands guard at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A voter leaves a polling station after casting his vote as it rains in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu holy men stand in a queue as policemen stand guard outside a polling booth to cast their vote in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu holy man casts his vote inside a booth at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters display their voter identity cards as they wait for their turn to cast their ballot at a polling station at Basti, during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A veiled Muslim woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station at Basti during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote as police personnel stand guard outside a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman casts her vote inside a booth at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu holy man stands in a queue to cast his vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters stand in a queue next to a puddle after rains as they wait for their turn to cast their ballot at a polling station in Shravasti town, Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu holy man shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters leave after casting their vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu holy man shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu holy man holds his voter identity card as he walks towards a polling station to cast his vote during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters are reflected in a puddle as they leave after casting their vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy pushes the bike of a Hindu holy man as he leaves after casting his vote at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters queue up outside a polling centre to cast their vote in Haraiya town, during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Voters queue up outside a polling centre to cast their vote in Haraiya town, during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Veiled Muslim women leave a polling station after casting their vote at Basti during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A polling officer switches off an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the end of polls, at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Polling officials seal an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the end of polls at a polling station during the state assembly election in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Polling officials seal an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) after a day's polling at Basti in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Voters take shelter from rain as they stand in a queue to cast their ballot at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An elderly Hindu holy woman is helped by others as she arrives to cast her vote at a polling station in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Mayawati, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and president of Bahujan Samaj Party, attend an election campaign rally being addressed by her at a parade ground in Allahabad February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
