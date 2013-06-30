Uttarakhand flood crisis
A soldier walks past flag-draped coffins containing the bodies of rescue personnel who died in a chopper crash during a guard of honour ceremony in Dehradun in Uttarakhand June 28, 2013. An Indian Air Force rescue helicopter crashed on Tuesday,...more
A soldier walks past flag-draped coffins containing the bodies of rescue personnel who died in a chopper crash during a guard of honour ceremony in Dehradun in Uttarakhand June 28, 2013. An Indian Air Force rescue helicopter crashed on Tuesday, killing 20 people on board. The air force said the helicopter was delivering wood and trying to bring out survivors, many of them Hindu pilgrims and tourists, from inundated areas on the banks of the sacred Ganges river, where houses and apartment blocks were washed away in the foothills of the Himalayas. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers load flag-draped coffins containing the bodies of rescue personnel who died in a chopper crash onto vehicles after a guard of honour ceremony in Dehradun in Uttarakhand June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers load flag-draped coffins containing the bodies of rescue personnel who died in a chopper crash onto vehicles after a guard of honour ceremony in Dehradun in Uttarakhand June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A submerged truck is stuck in the mud during floods in Uttarakhand June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A submerged truck is stuck in the mud during floods in Uttarakhand June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives of missing people, affected by the flash floods and landslides, display their photographs outside the Indian Air Force base in Dehradun, in Uttarakhand June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives of missing people, affected by the flash floods and landslides, display their photographs outside the Indian Air Force base in Dehradun, in Uttarakhand June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A security personal opens a gate covered in posters of missing people, affected by the flash floods and landslides, at the Indian Air Force base in Dehradun, in Uttarakhand June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A security personal opens a gate covered in posters of missing people, affected by the flash floods and landslides, at the Indian Air Force base in Dehradun, in Uttarakhand June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel search for flood victims in a damaged house in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand in this handout photo released on June 26, 2013. REUTERS/ITBP/Handout via Reuters
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel search for flood victims in a damaged house in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand in this handout photo released on June 26, 2013. REUTERS/ITBP/Handout via Reuters
Workers repair a road damaged by a landslide, which was caused by heavy rainfall, as their children listen to songs on a mobile phone in Chamba, in Uttarakhand June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers repair a road damaged by a landslide, which was caused by heavy rainfall, as their children listen to songs on a mobile phone in Chamba, in Uttarakhand June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People offer special prayers for the flood victims in Uttarakhand, inside a temple in the Ahmedabad June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People offer special prayers for the flood victims in Uttarakhand, inside a temple in the Ahmedabad June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A villager crosses a road damaged by a landslide due to heavy rainfall in Gauchar in Uttarakhand June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A villager crosses a road damaged by a landslide due to heavy rainfall in Gauchar in Uttarakhand June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Soldiers and volunteers load wood on an Indian Air Force helicopter to be used for mass cremation at Kedarnath at an airport in Gauchar in Uttarakhand June 25, REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Soldiers and volunteers load wood on an Indian Air Force helicopter to be used for mass cremation at Kedarnath at an airport in Gauchar in Uttarakhand June 25, REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A bus carrying passengers crosses a road damaged by heavy rainfall in Gauchar in Uttarakhand June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A bus carrying passengers crosses a road damaged by heavy rainfall in Gauchar in Uttarakhand June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Volunteers unload wood from a truck to be used for mass cremation at Kedarnath at an airport in Gauchar in Uttarakhand June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Volunteers unload wood from a truck to be used for mass cremation at Kedarnath at an airport in Gauchar in Uttarakhand June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A villager crosses a road damaged by a landslide due to heavy rainfall in Gauchar in Uttarakhand June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A villager crosses a road damaged by a landslide due to heavy rainfall in Gauchar in Uttarakhand June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rescue stranded people across a flooded river after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/ITBP/Handout
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rescue stranded people across a flooded river after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/ITBP/Handout
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rescue stranded people across a flooded river after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/ITBP/Handout
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rescue stranded people across a flooded river after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/ITBP/Handout
Indian army personnel help stranded people cross a flooded river after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian army personnel help stranded people cross a flooded river after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman cries in pain she is carried away by soldiers from an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. Flash floods and landslides unleashed by early monsoon rains have killed at...more
A woman cries in pain she is carried away by soldiers from an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. Flash floods and landslides unleashed by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in Uttarakhand and left tens of thousands missing, officials said on Saturday, with the death toll expected to rise significantly. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman cries in pain she is carried by soldiers from an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. Flash floods and landslides unleashed by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560...more
A woman cries in pain she is carried by soldiers from an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. Flash floods and landslides unleashed by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in Uttarakhand and left tens of thousands missing, officials said on Saturday, with the death toll expected to rise significantly. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Soldiers carry boxes of relief supplies as an army helicopter flies overhead during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. Flash floods and landslides unleashed by early monsoon rains have killed at least...more
Soldiers carry boxes of relief supplies as an army helicopter flies overhead during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. Flash floods and landslides unleashed by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in Uttarakhand and left tens of thousands missing, officials said on Saturday, with the death toll expected to rise significantly. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man cries in pain as he is carried away by soldiers from an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man cries in pain as he is carried away by soldiers from an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman is assisted by a soldier as she leaves an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman is assisted by a soldier as she leaves an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man is guided by a soldier during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. Flash floods and landslides unleashed by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in Uttarakhand and left tens of...more
A man is guided by a soldier during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. Flash floods and landslides unleashed by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in Uttarakhand and left tens of thousands missing, officials said on Saturday, with the death toll expected to rise significantly. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rescue stranded people across a flooded river after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/ITBP/Handout
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rescue stranded people across a flooded river after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/ITBP/Handout
Soldiers assist a woman carrying a child on her back during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Soldiers assist a woman carrying a child on her back during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman carries an old woman on his back during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman carries an old woman on his back during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indu Bala Singh, a 60 year old pilgrim, is consoled by soldiers as she cries after being rescued at the airport in Gauchar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indu Bala Singh, a 60 year old pilgrim, is consoled by soldiers as she cries after being rescued at the airport in Gauchar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man is pulled across to safety on a rope, as damaged buildings and the Alaknanda river are seen in the background, during a rescue operation in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man is pulled across to safety on a rope, as damaged buildings and the Alaknanda river are seen in the background, during a rescue operation in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Soldiers assist a woman during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Soldiers assist a woman during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman carrying a child on her back climbs up a hill with other survivors during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman carrying a child on her back climbs up a hill with other survivors during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A soldier carries a boy as he assists a woman during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A soldier carries a boy as he assists a woman during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man is pulled across to safety on a rope, as damaged buildings and the Alaknanda river are seen in the background, during a rescue operation in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man is pulled across to safety on a rope, as damaged buildings and the Alaknanda river are seen in the background, during a rescue operation in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man crosses a rope bridge over the Alaknanda river during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man crosses a rope bridge over the Alaknanda river during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Soldiers assist a woman during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Soldiers assist a woman during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Pilgrims are helped to climb over a hill by Army soldiers during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Flash floods and landslides triggered by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in...more
Pilgrims are helped to climb over a hill by Army soldiers during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Flash floods and landslides triggered by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in northern India and left tens of thousands missing, officials said on Saturday, with the death toll expected to rise significantly. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy carrying a bundle on his shoulder climbs over a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Flash floods and landslides triggered by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in...more
A boy carrying a bundle on his shoulder climbs over a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Flash floods and landslides triggered by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in northern India and left tens of thousands missing, officials said on Saturday, with the death toll expected to rise significantly. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman carrying her belongings in cement sacks climbs down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses,...more
A woman carrying her belongings in cement sacks climbs down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman carrying a baby on her back walks down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least...more
A woman carrying a baby on her back walks down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Buildings destroyed during floods are seen next to the Alaknanda river in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Flash floods and landslides triggered by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in northern India...more
Buildings destroyed during floods are seen next to the Alaknanda river in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Flash floods and landslides triggered by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in northern India and left tens of thousands missing, officials said on Saturday, with the death toll expected to rise significantly. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Soldiers try to repair a temporary footbridge over River Alaknanda after it was destroyed, during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river,...more
Soldiers try to repair a temporary footbridge over River Alaknanda after it was destroyed, during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Soldiers assist survivors to board a rescue helicopter next to the River Alaknanda, during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept...more
Soldiers assist survivors to board a rescue helicopter next to the River Alaknanda, during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A pilgrim (in yellow) who was stranded in Uttarakhand reacts after meeting her relatives at a railway station in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A pilgrim (in yellow) who was stranded in Uttarakhand reacts after meeting her relatives at a railway station in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An injured pilgrim is put on a stretcher next to a helicopter by soldiers and volunteers during a rescue operation at Joshimath, in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river,...more
An injured pilgrim is put on a stretcher next to a helicopter by soldiers and volunteers during a rescue operation at Joshimath, in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Survivors get out from an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people...more
Survivors get out from an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman is helped by soldiers to climb down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138...more
A woman is helped by soldiers to climb down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman cries as her husband is put on a stretcher by soldiers from an army helicopter, during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river,...more
A woman cries as her husband is put on a stretcher by soldiers from an army helicopter, during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Survivors wait to board army helicopters during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and...more
Survivors wait to board army helicopters during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman is helped by a soldier to climb down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least...more
A woman is helped by a soldier to climb down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A survivor pleads with a soldier to allow her mother to board an army helicopter during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away...more
A survivor pleads with a soldier to allow her mother to board an army helicopter during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks across a field after alighting from an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses,...more
A man walks across a field after alighting from an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Soldiers stop survivors from going near an army helicopter as its lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses,...more
Soldiers stop survivors from going near an army helicopter as its lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman is helped by soldiers to climb down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138...more
A woman is helped by soldiers to climb down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT MILITARY)
Soldiers load supplies in an army helicopter to build a temporary bridge, during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away...more
Soldiers load supplies in an army helicopter to build a temporary bridge, during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Survivors are helped by soldiers to climb down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least...more
Survivors are helped by soldiers to climb down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The Kedarnath Temple (C) is pictured amid damaged surroundings by flood waters at Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19,...more
The Kedarnath Temple (C) is pictured amid damaged surroundings by flood waters at Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office sources, in a third straight week of downpours that have caused major flooding in north India. Picture taken June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A body lies amid damaged surroundings by flood waters near Kedarnath Temple at Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19,...more
A body lies amid damaged surroundings by flood waters near Kedarnath Temple at Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office sources, in a third straight week of downpours that have caused major flooding in north India. Picture taken June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A body lies amid damaged surroundings by flood waters near Kedarnath Temple at Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19,...more
A body lies amid damaged surroundings by flood waters near Kedarnath Temple at Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office sources, in a third straight week of downpours that have caused major flooding in north India. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy cries as he gets off from an army helicopter with fellow survivors at Joshimath, in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138...more
A boy cries as he gets off from an army helicopter with fellow survivors at Joshimath, in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A survivor pleads with a soldier to allow him to board an army helicopter, during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away...more
A survivor pleads with a soldier to allow him to board an army helicopter, during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A child is carried by soldiers to help him climb down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at...more
A child is carried by soldiers to help him climb down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People and soldiers cover their faces as an army helicopter lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed...more
People and soldiers cover their faces as an army helicopter lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy has his details noted by soldiers after getting off from an army helicopter with other survivors at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away...more
A boy has his details noted by soldiers after getting off from an army helicopter with other survivors at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk along a damaged road after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk along a damaged road after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Stranded vehicles stand in queues after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Stranded vehicles stand in queues after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian Army Paratroopers prepare to leave for rescue operations at an airfield in Gauchar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian Army Paratroopers prepare to leave for rescue operations at an airfield in Gauchar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Damaged houses are seen at a village in Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Damaged houses are seen at a village in Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A pilgrim is helped by a villager as she tries to cross on a pathway damaged by landslide in Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A pilgrim is helped by a villager as she tries to cross on a pathway damaged by landslide in Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Pilgrims run to cross the road after it was cleared of a landslide in Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Pilgrims run to cross the road after it was cleared of a landslide in Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Pilgrims try to cross a pathway damaged by landslide Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Pilgrims try to cross a pathway damaged by landslide Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian Army Paratroopers arrive to help in rescue operations at an airfield in Gauchar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian Army Paratroopers arrive to help in rescue operations at an airfield in Gauchar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Vehicles are pictured in the flooded waters of a stream after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles are pictured in the flooded waters of a stream after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers rescue stranded people after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers rescue stranded people after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers carry the body of a flood victim after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers carry the body of a flood victim after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries a flood affected victim after they were rescued by the Indian army after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries a flood affected victim after they were rescued by the Indian army after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Flood waters flow next to a residential complex after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office...more
Flood waters flow next to a residential complex after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office sources, in a third straight week of downpours that have caused major flooding in north India. Picture taken June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers rescue stranded people after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 18, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office sources, in a...more
Soldiers rescue stranded people after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 18, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office sources, in a third straight week of downpours that have caused major flooding in north India. Picture taken June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers rescue stranded people after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 18, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office sources, in a...more
Soldiers rescue stranded people after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 18, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office sources, in a third straight week of downpours that have caused major flooding in north India. Picture taken June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents stand outside their houses that were damaged due to floods in Srinagar, in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents stand outside their houses that were damaged due to floods in Srinagar, in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the rescue operation team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) or Armed Border Force walks towards the officers training centre damaged by floods at their campus in Srinagar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish...more
A member of the rescue operation team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) or Armed Border Force walks towards the officers training centre damaged by floods at their campus in Srinagar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents take out their personal belongings from houses submerged in sand due to floods in Srinagar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents take out their personal belongings from houses submerged in sand due to floods in Srinagar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People carry oil lamps as they pray for the flood victims in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, outside a temple in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People carry oil lamps as they pray for the flood victims in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, outside a temple in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees take holy dip in the flooded waters of the river Ganges in the northern Indian town of Haridwar June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Hindu devotees take holy dip in the flooded waters of the river Ganges in the northern Indian town of Haridwar June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Hindu devotee tries to take a holy dip in the flooded waters of river Ganges in the northern Indian town of Haridwar June 18, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 60 people and...more
A Hindu devotee tries to take a holy dip in the flooded waters of river Ganges in the northern Indian town of Haridwar June 18, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 60 people and left tens of thousands stranded, officials said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Creative dog grooming
Dog groomer Catherine Opson shows her originality with colored dye.
Radio-controlled Superman
A radio-controlled Superman takes a test flight over San Diego.
House of mirrors
Artist Leonardo Erlich's "Dalston House" uses mirrors to create the impression of a house on which people can play and pose for visual effect.
Immigration vigil
Peaceful demonstrators hold a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.