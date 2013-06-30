Uttarakhand flood crisis

A soldier walks past flag-draped coffins containing the bodies of rescue personnel who died in a chopper crash during a guard of honour ceremony in Dehradun in Uttarakhand June 28, 2013. An Indian Air Force rescue helicopter crashed on Tuesday, killing 20 people on board. The air force said the helicopter was delivering wood and trying to bring out survivors, many of them Hindu pilgrims and tourists, from inundated areas on the banks of the sacred Ganges river, where houses and apartment blocks were washed away in the foothills of the Himalayas. REUTERS/Stringer