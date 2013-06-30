Edition:
Uttarakhand flood crisis

<p>A soldier walks past flag-draped coffins containing the bodies of rescue personnel who died in a chopper crash during a guard of honour ceremony in Dehradun in Uttarakhand June 28, 2013. An Indian Air Force rescue helicopter crashed on Tuesday, killing 20 people on board. The air force said the helicopter was delivering wood and trying to bring out survivors, many of them Hindu pilgrims and tourists, from inundated areas on the banks of the sacred Ganges river, where houses and apartment blocks were washed away in the foothills of the Himalayas. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

A soldier walks past flag-draped coffins containing the bodies of rescue personnel who died in a chopper crash during a guard of honour ceremony in Dehradun in Uttarakhand June 28, 2013. An Indian Air Force rescue helicopter crashed on Tuesday, killing 20 people on board. The air force said the helicopter was delivering wood and trying to bring out survivors, many of them Hindu pilgrims and tourists, from inundated areas on the banks of the sacred Ganges river, where houses and apartment blocks were washed away in the foothills of the Himalayas. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Soldiers load flag-draped coffins containing the bodies of rescue personnel who died in a chopper crash onto vehicles after a guard of honour ceremony in Dehradun in Uttarakhand June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A submerged truck is stuck in the mud during floods in Uttarakhand June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Relatives of missing people, affected by the flash floods and landslides, display their photographs outside the Indian Air Force base in Dehradun, in Uttarakhand June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A security personal opens a gate covered in posters of missing people, affected by the flash floods and landslides, at the Indian Air Force base in Dehradun, in Uttarakhand June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel search for flood victims in a damaged house in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand in this handout photo released on June 26, 2013. REUTERS/ITBP/Handout via Reuters</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Workers repair a road damaged by a landslide, which was caused by heavy rainfall, as their children listen to songs on a mobile phone in Chamba, in Uttarakhand June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>People offer special prayers for the flood victims in Uttarakhand, inside a temple in the Ahmedabad June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A villager crosses a road damaged by a landslide due to heavy rainfall in Gauchar in Uttarakhand June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Soldiers and volunteers load wood on an Indian Air Force helicopter to be used for mass cremation at Kedarnath at an airport in Gauchar in Uttarakhand June 25, REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A bus carrying passengers crosses a road damaged by heavy rainfall in Gauchar in Uttarakhand June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Volunteers unload wood from a truck to be used for mass cremation at Kedarnath at an airport in Gauchar in Uttarakhand June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A villager crosses a road damaged by a landslide due to heavy rainfall in Gauchar in Uttarakhand June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rescue stranded people across a flooded river after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/ITBP/Handout</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rescue stranded people across a flooded river after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/ITBP/Handout</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Indian army personnel help stranded people cross a flooded river after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A woman cries in pain she is carried away by soldiers from an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. Flash floods and landslides unleashed by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in Uttarakhand and left tens of thousands missing, officials said on Saturday, with the death toll expected to rise significantly. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A woman cries in pain she is carried by soldiers from an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. Flash floods and landslides unleashed by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in Uttarakhand and left tens of thousands missing, officials said on Saturday, with the death toll expected to rise significantly. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Soldiers carry boxes of relief supplies as an army helicopter flies overhead during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. Flash floods and landslides unleashed by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in Uttarakhand and left tens of thousands missing, officials said on Saturday, with the death toll expected to rise significantly. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A man cries in pain as he is carried away by soldiers from an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A woman is assisted by a soldier as she leaves an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A man is guided by a soldier during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 24, 2013. Flash floods and landslides unleashed by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in Uttarakhand and left tens of thousands missing, officials said on Saturday, with the death toll expected to rise significantly. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rescue stranded people across a flooded river after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/ITBP/Handout</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Soldiers assist a woman carrying a child on her back during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A policeman carries an old woman on his back during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Indu Bala Singh, a 60 year old pilgrim, is consoled by soldiers as she cries after being rescued at the airport in Gauchar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A man is pulled across to safety on a rope, as damaged buildings and the Alaknanda river are seen in the background, during a rescue operation in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Soldiers assist a woman during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A woman carrying a child on her back climbs up a hill with other survivors during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A soldier carries a boy as he assists a woman during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A man is pulled across to safety on a rope, as damaged buildings and the Alaknanda river are seen in the background, during a rescue operation in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A man crosses a rope bridge over the Alaknanda river during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Soldiers assist a woman during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Pilgrims are helped to climb over a hill by Army soldiers during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Flash floods and landslides triggered by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in northern India and left tens of thousands missing, officials said on Saturday, with the death toll expected to rise significantly. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A boy carrying a bundle on his shoulder climbs over a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Flash floods and landslides triggered by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in northern India and left tens of thousands missing, officials said on Saturday, with the death toll expected to rise significantly. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A woman carrying her belongings in cement sacks climbs down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A woman carrying a baby on her back walks down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Buildings destroyed during floods are seen next to the Alaknanda river in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Flash floods and landslides triggered by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people in northern India and left tens of thousands missing, officials said on Saturday, with the death toll expected to rise significantly. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Soldiers try to repair a temporary footbridge over River Alaknanda after it was destroyed, during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Soldiers assist survivors to board a rescue helicopter next to the River Alaknanda, during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A pilgrim (in yellow) who was stranded in Uttarakhand reacts after meeting her relatives at a railway station in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>An injured pilgrim is put on a stretcher next to a helicopter by soldiers and volunteers during a rescue operation at Joshimath, in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Survivors get out from an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A woman is helped by soldiers to climb down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A woman cries as her husband is put on a stretcher by soldiers from an army helicopter, during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Survivors wait to board army helicopters during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A woman is helped by a soldier to climb down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A survivor pleads with a soldier to allow her mother to board an army helicopter during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A man walks across a field after alighting from an army helicopter during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Soldiers stop survivors from going near an army helicopter as its lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A woman is helped by soldiers to climb down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT MILITARY)</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Soldiers load supplies in an army helicopter to build a temporary bridge, during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Survivors are helped by soldiers to climb down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>The Kedarnath Temple (C) is pictured amid damaged surroundings by flood waters at Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office sources, in a third straight week of downpours that have caused major flooding in north India. Picture taken June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A body lies amid damaged surroundings by flood waters near Kedarnath Temple at Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office sources, in a third straight week of downpours that have caused major flooding in north India. Picture taken June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A body lies amid damaged surroundings by flood waters near Kedarnath Temple at Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office sources, in a third straight week of downpours that have caused major flooding in north India. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A boy cries as he gets off from an army helicopter with fellow survivors at Joshimath, in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A survivor pleads with a soldier to allow him to board an army helicopter, during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A child is carried by soldiers to help him climb down a hill during a rescue operation at Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>People and soldiers cover their faces as an army helicopter lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A boy has his details noted by soldiers after getting off from an army helicopter with other survivors at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 138 people and left tens of thousands stranded, local newspapers reported. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>People walk along a damaged road after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Stranded vehicles stand in queues after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Indian Army Paratroopers prepare to leave for rescue operations at an airfield in Gauchar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Damaged houses are seen at a village in Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A pilgrim is helped by a villager as she tries to cross on a pathway damaged by landslide in Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Pilgrims run to cross the road after it was cleared of a landslide in Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Pilgrims try to cross a pathway damaged by landslide Rudraprayag in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Indian Army Paratroopers arrive to help in rescue operations at an airfield in Gauchar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Vehicles are pictured in the flooded waters of a stream after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Soldiers rescue stranded people after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Soldiers carry the body of a flood victim after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A man carries a flood affected victim after they were rescued by the Indian army after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Flood waters flow next to a residential complex after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office sources, in a third straight week of downpours that have caused major flooding in north India. Picture taken June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Soldiers rescue stranded people after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 18, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office sources, in a third straight week of downpours that have caused major flooding in north India. Picture taken June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Soldiers rescue stranded people after heavy rains in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 18, 2013. India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office sources, in a third straight week of downpours that have caused major flooding in north India. Picture taken June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Residents stand outside their houses that were damaged due to floods in Srinagar, in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A member of the rescue operation team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) or Armed Border Force walks towards the officers training centre damaged by floods at their campus in Srinagar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Residents take out their personal belongings from houses submerged in sand due to floods in Srinagar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>People carry oil lamps as they pray for the flood victims in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, outside a temple in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>Hindu devotees take holy dip in the flooded waters of the river Ganges in the northern Indian town of Haridwar June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

<p>A Hindu devotee tries to take a holy dip in the flooded waters of river Ganges in the northern Indian town of Haridwar June 18, 2013. Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 60 people and left tens of thousands stranded, officials said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, June 30, 2013

