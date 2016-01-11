Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 12, 2016 | 12:35am IST

Vacuum bomb aftermath in Syria

A civil defense member carries a dead child in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. At least 70 people died in what activists said where four vacuum bombs dropped by the Russian air force in the town of Maaret al-Numan. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A civil defense member carries a dead child in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. At least 70 people...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A civil defense member carries a dead child in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. At least 70 people died in what activists said where four vacuum bombs dropped by the Russian air force in the town of Maaret al-Numan. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 11
Residents carry an injured woman on a stretcher in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Residents carry an injured woman on a stretcher in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Residents carry an injured woman on a stretcher in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
2 / 11
A man helps an injured woman in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man helps an injured woman in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A man helps an injured woman in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 11
Residents carry an injured man in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Residents carry an injured man in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Residents carry an injured man in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
4 / 11
People look for survivors amidst dead bodies in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People look for survivors amidst dead bodies in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
People look for survivors amidst dead bodies in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
5 / 11
A civil defence member carries an injured woman in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A civil defence member carries an injured woman in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A civil defence member carries an injured woman in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
6 / 11
Residents look for survivors in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Residents look for survivors in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Residents look for survivors in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
7 / 11
A man carries an injured woman in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man carries an injured woman in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A man carries an injured woman in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
8 / 11
Dead bodies lie on the ground after what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Dead bodies lie on the ground after what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Dead bodies lie on the ground after what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
9 / 11
Residents help an injured man in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Residents help an injured man in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Residents help an injured man in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
10 / 11
A civil defence member carries an injured woman in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A civil defence member carries an injured woman in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. ...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A civil defence member carries an injured woman in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Attacked Garissa University reopens

Attacked Garissa University reopens

Next Slideshows

Attacked Garissa University reopens

Attacked Garissa University reopens

Kenya's Garissa University campus reopened nine months after an attack by Somalia-based al-Qaeda linked al-Shabaab Islamist militants.

11 Jan 2016
Sean Penn's famous friends

Sean Penn's famous friends

Drug lord El Chapo, the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez and former President Bill Clinton are just a few of the names who have met with the actor.

11 Jan 2016
Recapturing El Chapo

Recapturing El Chapo

Six months after a brazen jailbreak worthy of Hollywood, escaping a maximum security prison through the tunnel from his cell, Mexico's security forces...

10 Jan 2016
India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures this week.

09 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast