Mon Feb 13, 2012

Valentine's Day

<p>A couple sits on the seafront on the eve of Valentine's Day in Mumbai February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Monday, February 13, 2012

<p>A Valentine's Day sign is displayed at a shop as a girl browses for cards ahead of Valentine's Day celebrations in Siliguri February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

<p>A young hawker sells rose at a waterfront on Valentine's Day in Mumbai February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

<p>A young hawker selling roses walks past a couple at a waterfront on Valentine's Day in Mumbai February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

<p>Parrots are seen inside their cage on the eve of Valentine's Day at a zoological park on the outskirts of Chandigarh February 13, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

<p>A woman selects roses from a flower shop ahead of Valentine's Day celebrations in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata February 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

<p>A girl looks for gifts at a shop ahead of Valentine's Day celebrations in Siliguri February 12, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

<p>Customers look for gifts at a shop ahead of Valentine's Day celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 9, 2008. Valentine's Day, which is celebrated around the world on February 14, is a relatively new western celebration in India, which has been slammed by some hardliner Hindus for eroding traditional Indian culture. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA)</p>

<p>Veiled Kashmiri Muslim members of Dukhtaran-e-Milat (Daughters of the Muslim faith) walk near a poster during a protest against Valentine's Day in Srinagar February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

<p>A shopkeeper waits for customers at a wholesale flower market ahead of Valentine's Day celebrations in Siliguri February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

<p>A couple chats on Valentine's Day as the sun sets over the banks of Upper Lake in Bhopal February 14, 2005. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files</p>

<p>College students Taha (L) and Ishika (C) celebrate Valentine's Day together in Bombay on February 14, 2003. Many couples across India celebrate Valentine's Day despite warnings from hardline Hindus who have denounced it as a violation of Indian culture. REUTERS/Roy Madhur SC/FA</p>

<p>Lovers celebrate Valentines Day in Bhopal February 14, 2002. REUTERS/Str/Files</p>

<p>A giant Valentine's Day heart frames the entrance of a shop selling romantic cards and toys in Bombay, February 12, 2001. REUTERS</p>

<p>Artist Harwinder Singh Gill displays a creation in the shape of two hearts, made from about 600 buttons to celebrate Valentine's Day, in Amritsar February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

