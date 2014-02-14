Edition:
<p>Mary Nubia accepts Tom Schwab's proposal in Times Square on Valentine's Day in New York February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>Lisette Morales (R) kisses fiance Donny Galetovic moments after getting engaged in Times Square on Valentine's Day in New York February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>A newlywed couple reacts on a boat during a mass wedding on Valentine's Day in the port of Callao, Febraury 14, 2014. About 200 couples married in the ceremony organized by the local municipality to commemorate Saint Valentine's Day. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>A woman carrying a giant teddy bear walks though Times Square on Valentine's Day in New York February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>A newlywed couple takes a photo during a mass wedding on Valentine's Day in Mexico City February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>An anti-government protester shows a paper heart to riot police at the barricades built at the site of recent clashes on Valentine's Day in Kiev February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>A couple holds a balloon shaped like a heart on Valentine's Day in Venice February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>Maria Vasquez prepares to walk out to get married at the Empire State Building in the Manhattan borough of New York February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>Brendan Goldblatt holds daughter Victoria as he kisses wife Maria Vasquez after getting married at the Empire State Building in the Manhattan borough of New York February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>A shopkeeper arranges a watch at a gold and watch shop during Valentine's Day in central Bosnian town of Zenica, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>Afghan refugees smile as a girl presents a stuffed toy with a heart-shaped ribbon to her friend on Valentine's Day in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>Groom Roongroj Walailuk and bride Vina Wichan jump into the pond as they are chased by men dressed as pirates during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>Groom Roongroj Walailuk and bride Vina Wichan shoot an arrow during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>People look at couples participating in a kissing contest held in celebration of Valentine's Day at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>A couple kisses as the man does push-ups during a kissing contest held in celebration of Valentine's Day at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>Roses are placed on the Pont des Arts over the River Seine as part on a publicity campaign on Valentine's Day in Paris, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>Groom Tanapatpurin Samangnitit (bottom L), 40, and his bride Sunantaluk Kongkoon, 26, lie in a coffin during a wedding ceremony at Wat Takien temple in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, February 14, 2014. Seven Thai couples laid in the pink coffin during the wedding ceremony organized by the Buddhist temple on Valentine's Day. Couples believe laying briefly in the coffin will get rid of bad luck and usher happiness into their lives. This year, Valentine's Day falls on the same day as Makha Bucha Day, the day that honors Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>Lucas Farrell (R) kisses his fiance Natalie Rumble as Irish-born harpist Cliona Molins plays a romantic tune following Farrell's marriage proposal at the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Valentines Day, February 14, 2014. According to BridgeClimb, a company that gives tours over the famous iconic landmark, over 4,000 couples have been engaged during a BridgeClimb but it is the first time a harpist has played at the top of the bridge. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>Newly-wed couples kiss during a mass wedding ceremony at Rosario town, Cavite city, south of Manila February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>Heart-shaped balloons released by newly-wed couples are seen in the sky during a photo-taking session at Thean Hou temple in Kuala Lumpur February 14, 2014. About 100 couples tied the knot in a mass wedding ceremony in conjunction with Valentine's Day. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>Newly-wed men carry their wives while crossing an improvised walkway made of sandbags after attending a mass wedding ceremony at Rosario town, Cavite city, south of Manila February 13, 2014. Around 182 couples participated in the mass wedding which is sponsored by the local government as a pre-Valentine's Day gift for unmarried couples. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>A newly-wed couple kiss during a photography session at Thean Hou temple in Kuala Lumpur February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>Tourists make a "selfie" picture in front of padlocks clipped by lovers on the Pont des Arts over the River Seine in Paris February 13, 2014 on the eve of Valentine's Day. The Pont des Arts, a pedestrian bridge which crosses the Seine River, is a romantic place chosen by lovers in recent years to attach their love lock and then throw the key into the Seine River below, as a romantic gesture. In the background, the Eiffel tower. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>Thousands of padlocks clipped by lovers are seen on the fence of the Pont des Arts over the River Seine in Paris February 13, 2014 on the eve of Valentine's Day. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>Tony Hanooman of Starbright Floral Design loads his truck to deliver flowers in time for Valentine's Day in Manhattan, New York February 13, 2014. Heavy snowfall has affected numerous flower delivery services in the city impacting Valentine's Day deliveries. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>A woman packs a bouquet of 99-rose flowers for the upcoming Valentine's Day on Friday at a market, in Beijing, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>A man sits on a roadside next to a paper-flower decoration as he holds heart-shaped balloons, waiting for costumers on the ahead of Valentine's Day in Islamabad February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

<p>A flock of starlings fly over an agricultural field near the southern Israeli city of Netivot February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Saturday, February 15, 2014

