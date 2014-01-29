Valerie Trierweiler in India
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, visits a Society for Nutrition, Education and Health Action (SNEHA) centre at a slum in Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, visits a Society for Nutrition, Education and Health Action (SNEHA) centre at a slum in Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, walks through a street during a visit to a slum in Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, walks through a street during a visit to a slum in Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, eats cake at a Society for Nutrition, Education and Health Action (SNEHA) centre at a slum in Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, eats cake at a Society for Nutrition, Education and Health Action (SNEHA) centre at a slum in Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, gestures at a resident during a visit at a slum in Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, gestures at a resident during a visit at a slum in Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
France's former first lady, Valerie Trierweiler (2nd R), talks to residents during a visit to the Ekta Nagar slums in the Mandala area of Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
France's former first lady, Valerie Trierweiler (2nd R), talks to residents during a visit to the Ekta Nagar slums in the Mandala area of Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
France's former first lady, Valerie Trierweiler (2nd L), talks to residents during a visit to the Ekta Nagar slums in the Mandala area of Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
France's former first lady, Valerie Trierweiler (2nd L), talks to residents during a visit to the Ekta Nagar slums in the Mandala area of Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
France's former first lady, Valerie Trierweiler (L), talks to residents during a visit to the Ekta Nagar slums in the Mandala area of Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
France's former first lady, Valerie Trierweiler (L), talks to residents during a visit to the Ekta Nagar slums in the Mandala area of Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
France's former first lady, Valerie Trierweiler (front R), talks to residents during a visit to the Ekta Nagar slums in the Mandala area of Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
France's former first lady, Valerie Trierweiler (front R), talks to residents during a visit to the Ekta Nagar slums in the Mandala area of Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
France's former first lady, Valerie Trierweiler (C), sings during a birthday celebration of a child during a visit to the Ekta Nagar slums in the Mandala area of Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
France's former first lady, Valerie Trierweiler (C), sings during a birthday celebration of a child during a visit to the Ekta Nagar slums in the Mandala area of Mumbai January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool
Former French first lady Valerie Trierweiler disembarks from a car to leave for her departure at the airport in Mumbai January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Former French first lady Valerie Trierweiler disembarks from a car to leave for her departure at the airport in Mumbai January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A security officer escorts Valerie Trierweiler (L), former French first lady, for her departure at the airport in Mumbai January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A security officer escorts Valerie Trierweiler (L), former French first lady, for her departure at the airport in Mumbai January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, poses outside a children's ward in a hospital in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, poses outside a children's ward in a hospital in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, gets out of a Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre at a slum in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, gets out of a Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre at a slum in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, reacts to the media after tasting food made for malnourished children outside a Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre at a slum in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish...more
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, reacts to the media after tasting food made for malnourished children outside a Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre at a slum in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, speaks to hospital staff inside a children's ward in a hospital in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, speaks to hospital staff inside a children's ward in a hospital in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, tastes food made for malnourished children outside a Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre at a slum in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, tastes food made for malnourished children outside a Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre at a slum in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, gets in a car outside her hotel in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, gets in a car outside her hotel in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, speaks to the media outside a Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre at a slum in Mumbai January 27, 2014. Trierweiler is in India for a charity trip the day after Hollande...more
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, speaks to the media outside a Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre at a slum in Mumbai January 27, 2014. Trierweiler is in India for a charity trip the day after Hollande announced his separation from her, following a media storm over allegations he is having an affair with an actress. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler (R), former companion of French President Francois Hollande, speaks to the mother of a child inside a children's ward at a hospital in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Valerie Trierweiler (R), former companion of French President Francois Hollande, speaks to the mother of a child inside a children's ward at a hospital in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Valerie Trierweiler (C), former companion of French President Francois Hollande, speaks to the mother of a child inside a children's ward at a hospital in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Valerie Trierweiler (C), former companion of French President Francois Hollande, speaks to the mother of a child inside a children's ward at a hospital in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, speaks to the media at a hospital in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, speaks to the media at a hospital in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, drinks water as she gets out of a children's ward in a hospital in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, drinks water as she gets out of a children's ward in a hospital in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, and actress Charlotte Valandrey (front R) get out of a children's ward in a hospital in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, and actress Charlotte Valandrey (front R) get out of a children's ward in a hospital in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler (R), former companion of French President Francois Hollande, arrives at the international airport in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Valerie Trierweiler (R), former companion of French President Francois Hollande, arrives at the international airport in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, arrives at the international airport in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, arrives at the international airport in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, arrives at the international airport in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Valerie Trierweiler, former companion of French President Francois Hollande, arrives at the international airport in Mumbai January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Living on minimum wage
Reuters photographers in 10 countries document the lives of workers living on their country's minimum wage.
Clashes in Ukraine
Our latest photos from the streets of Kiev.
Stalin's coastal retreat
Inside Joseph Stalin's former villa in Sochi.
Manila slum demolished
Police and squatters clash over the demolition of a settlement in suburban Quezon city, Philippines.
MORE IN PICTURES
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.