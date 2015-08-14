Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 14, 2015 | 8:10pm IST

Valley of the Whales

A long exposure photo shows star trails in the night sky over rocks around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. Wadi Al-Hitan holds an impressive collection of fossils and bones, some of which date back over 40 million years. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A long exposure photo shows star trails in the night sky over rocks around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. Wadi...more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A long exposure photo shows star trails in the night sky over rocks around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. Wadi Al-Hitan holds an impressive collection of fossils and bones, some of which date back over 40 million years. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
1 / 13
Whale fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. The entire site resembles an open-air museum with marked trails and itineraries that visitors can follow to admire the fossils and rock formations that extend over a vast area. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Whale fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. The entire site resembles an open-air museum with marked...more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Whale fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. The entire site resembles an open-air museum with marked trails and itineraries that visitors can follow to admire the fossils and rock formations that extend over a vast area. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
2 / 13
People walk around the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

People walk around the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
People walk around the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
3 / 13
The Milky Way is seen in the night sky around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The Milky Way is seen in the night sky around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
The Milky Way is seen in the night sky around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
4 / 13
Whale fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Whale fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Whale fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
5 / 13
A man used a light on his head to monitor the Milky Way is seen in the night sky around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man used a light on his head to monitor the Milky Way is seen in the night sky around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12,...more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A man used a light on his head to monitor the Milky Way is seen in the night sky around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
6 / 13
People walk around the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

People walk around the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
People walk around the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
7 / 13
A long exposure photo shows star trails in the night sky over rocks around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A long exposure photo shows star trails in the night sky over rocks around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A long exposure photo shows star trails in the night sky over rocks around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
8 / 13
Coral reefs and marine fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Coral reefs and marine fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Coral reefs and marine fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
9 / 13
The Milky Way is seen in the night sky around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The Milky Way is seen in the night sky around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
The Milky Way is seen in the night sky around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
10 / 13
Whale fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Whale fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Whale fossils lay on the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
11 / 13
The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky over rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky over rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky over rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
12 / 13
A long exposure photo shows star trails in the early morning at sky over rocks around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A long exposure photo shows star trails in the early morning at sky over rocks around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 13, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A long exposure photo shows star trails in the early morning at sky over rocks around camp in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the Valley of the Whales, at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Some of our best pictures from the past week.

14 Aug 2015
Independence Day rehearsals

Independence Day rehearsals

Pictures from the Indian Independence Day rehearsals ahead of celebrations on August 15

14 Aug 2015
Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

The countries in the world's nuclear club.

13 Aug 2015
Meteor shower lights up the sky

Meteor shower lights up the sky

The night sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower.

13 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast