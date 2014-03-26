Varanasi beyond politics
A boatman rows a boat on the waters of the river Ganges past holy "ghats" (banks) in Varanasi July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A Hindu devotee is helped by her relatives as she takes a dip in the waters of river Ganges in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A Hindu devotee stands in the waters of river Ganges to offer prayers to Sun god at dawn in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Hindu priests hold oil lamps as they perform prayers on the banks of river Ganges during the Karthik Purnima festival on the occasion of Dev Deepawali at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A Hindu devotee lights an earthen lamp on the steps of Sindhiya Ghat during the Karthik Purnima and Dev Diwali festival in Varanasi, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Hindu devotees gather to offer prayers on the banks of river Ganges during the "Dashahara or Ganga Dussehra" (festival marking arrival of Ganga on the earth) at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Hindu holy men pray on the banks of river Ganges during the start of a solar eclipse in Varanasi July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A boy jumps off a promenade into the river Ganges in Varanasi July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
An Indian masseur gives a massage to a tourist on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, April 15, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Hindu devotees perform their rituals from a "ghat" (series of steps) on the banks of river Ganges on an early morning in Varanasi February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Hindu man rubs with his foot on the back of another man before taking a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges on an early morning in Varanasi February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
An Indian masseur (R) gives a massage to a foreign tourist on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Family members of weaver Mohammad Mobin (rear L, white cap) sit together in their single room house in Varanasi June 10, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A man repairs his boat on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Indian wrestlers pose for a photograph at a traditional Indian wrestling training centre called "akhaara" on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Boys jump from a boat into the river Ganges in Varanasi June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Indians wash clothes by the river Ganges in Varanasi January 7, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
An Indian youth jumps into the water on the banks of Ganges in Varanasi December 4, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal KishoreKK/PB/Files
A group of widows worship the sun god along the banks of the Ganga river in Varanasi November 6. REUTERS/Files
A woman rests inside a widows' home in Varanasi December 16, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A beggar smokes outside a Hindu temple in Varanasi December 14, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A boy walks through trousers hung up to dry by local washermen on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi December 16, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A pyre burns at a cremation ground on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi December 15, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
