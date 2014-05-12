Edition:
Varanasi votes

Monday, May 12, 2014

A member of the polling staff checks the name of a voter in a voter's list at a polling station during the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A member of the polling staff checks the name of a voter in a voter's list at a polling station during the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

Voters get their names checked in voter lists at a polling station during the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

Voters get their names checked in voter lists at a polling station during the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A woman waits to cast her vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A woman waits to cast her vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves a polling station after casting his vote in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves a polling station after casting his vote in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

People wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

People wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A couple cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A couple cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A sadhvi or Hindu ascetic woman (C) leaves after casting her vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A sadhvi or Hindu ascetic woman (C) leaves after casting her vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A sadhu or a Hindu holy man (L) casts his vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A sadhu or a Hindu holy man (L) casts his vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

People wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

People wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A woman (C) watches as another casts her vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A woman (C) watches as another casts her vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

People wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

People wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

People wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

People wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

Voters look at a placard displaying election symbols of various political parties as they wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

Voters look at a placard displaying election symbols of various political parties as they wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A voter waits to cast his vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A voter waits to cast his vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

Sadhus or Hindu holy men wait for their turn to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

Sadhus or Hindu holy men wait for their turn to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

People wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

People wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A sadhu or a Hindu holy man leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, May 12, 2014

A sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

