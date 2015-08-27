Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 28, 2015 | 3:05am IST

Venezuela-Colombia border crisis

A man carries a toilet as he crosses the Tachira river border into Colombia from Venezuela, near Colombia's Villa del Rosario village, August 27, 2015. Venezuela closed two border crossings last week and began deporting hundreds of Colombians, as part of measures the government says are designed to control smuggling and paramilitary activity. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

A man carries a toilet as he crosses the Tachira river border into Colombia from Venezuela, near Colombia's Villa del Rosario village, August 27, 2015. Venezuela closed two border crossings last week and began deporting hundreds of Colombians, as...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A man carries a toilet as he crosses the Tachira river border into Colombia from Venezuela, near Colombia's Villa del Rosario village, August 27, 2015. Venezuela closed two border crossings last week and began deporting hundreds of Colombians, as part of measures the government says are designed to control smuggling and paramilitary activity. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
1 / 24
Women carrying their babies queue outside a supermarket to try to buy milk near the border with Colombia at Urena in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. Shaken by the deportation of over a thousand compatriots, Venezuela's roughly 5 million Colombians are grappling with whether to stay on in the crisis-hit country that has become increasingly unlivable. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Women carrying their babies queue outside a supermarket to try to buy milk near the border with Colombia at Urena in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. Shaken by the deportation of over a thousand compatriots, Venezuela's roughly 5 million...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Women carrying their babies queue outside a supermarket to try to buy milk near the border with Colombia at Urena in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. Shaken by the deportation of over a thousand compatriots, Venezuela's roughly 5 million Colombians are grappling with whether to stay on in the crisis-hit country that has become increasingly unlivable. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 24
People carry their belongings while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

People carry their belongings while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
People carry their belongings while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
3 / 24
A girl carries pots while walking to the shores of the Tachira River in San Antonio, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A girl carries pots while walking to the shores of the Tachira River in San Antonio, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A girl carries pots while walking to the shores of the Tachira River in San Antonio, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 24
A Colombian walks close to his belongings alongside the Tachira River while waiting to move into Colombia in Villa del Rosario village, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

A Colombian walks close to his belongings alongside the Tachira River while waiting to move into Colombia in Villa del Rosario village, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A Colombian walks close to his belongings alongside the Tachira River while waiting to move into Colombia in Villa del Rosario village, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
5 / 24
A man carries a refrigerator while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village. Hundreds of Colombians waded across a border river with fridges, chickens and mattresses on their backs as goats and children followed under the scorching tropical sun, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

A man carries a refrigerator while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village. Hundreds of Colombians waded across a border river with fridges, chickens and mattresses on their backs as goats and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A man carries a refrigerator while crossing the Tachira river border with Venezuela into Colombia, near Villa del Rosario village. Hundreds of Colombians waded across a border river with fridges, chickens and mattresses on their backs as goats and children followed under the scorching tropical sun, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
6 / 24
A Colombian policeman helps a child and his father cross the Tachira River border back into Colombia as Venezuelan national guards stand guard on the far shore, close to Villa del Rosario village, Colombia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

A Colombian policeman helps a child and his father cross the Tachira River border back into Colombia as Venezuelan national guards stand guard on the far shore, close to Villa del Rosario village, Colombia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A Colombian policeman helps a child and his father cross the Tachira River border back into Colombia as Venezuelan national guards stand guard on the far shore, close to Villa del Rosario village, Colombia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
7 / 24
A man carries another man while crossing to Colombia through the Tachira river, next to others carrying their belongings, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man carries another man while crossing to Colombia through the Tachira river, next to others carrying their belongings, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A man carries another man while crossing to Colombia through the Tachira river, next to others carrying their belongings, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 24
A woman carries out her belongings from her house, which was marked for demolition during a special deployment, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman carries out her belongings from her house, which was marked for demolition during a special deployment, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A woman carries out her belongings from her house, which was marked for demolition during a special deployment, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 24
A man poses for a picture at his partially dismantled house as his relatives carry it by parts to Colombia through the Tachira river at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man poses for a picture at his partially dismantled house as his relatives carry it by parts to Colombia through the Tachira river at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A man poses for a picture at his partially dismantled house as his relatives carry it by parts to Colombia through the Tachira river at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 24
Boys carry parts of a bed across to Colombia through the Tachira river at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Boys carry parts of a bed across to Colombia through the Tachira river at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Boys carry parts of a bed across to Colombia through the Tachira river at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 24
A woman carries her parrot in a cage next to people carrying their belongings to Colombia through the Tachira river at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman carries her parrot in a cage next to people carrying their belongings to Colombia through the Tachira river at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A woman carries her parrot in a cage next to people carrying their belongings to Colombia through the Tachira river at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 24
People rest and drink coffee in front of their partially dismantled house which have been marked with a letter "D" for demolition, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People rest and drink coffee in front of their partially dismantled house which have been marked with a letter "D" for demolition, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
People rest and drink coffee in front of their partially dismantled house which have been marked with a letter "D" for demolition, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 24
A child rests on a mattress on the ground at the front yard of his house, which has been marked for demolition, during a special deployment at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child rests on a mattress on the ground at the front yard of his house, which has been marked for demolition, during a special deployment at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A child rests on a mattress on the ground at the front yard of his house, which has been marked for demolition, during a special deployment at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 24
A child plays with belongings left behind by his relatives at a house marked for demolition during a special deployment, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child plays with belongings left behind by his relatives at a house marked for demolition during a special deployment, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A child plays with belongings left behind by his relatives at a house marked for demolition during a special deployment, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 24
A man dismantles his house which has been marked for demolition, to carry it by parts to Colombia through the Tachira river at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man dismantles his house which has been marked for demolition, to carry it by parts to Colombia through the Tachira river at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A man dismantles his house which has been marked for demolition, to carry it by parts to Colombia through the Tachira river at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 24
A woman carries her child while she walks past a closed store near the border with Colombia at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman carries her child while she walks past a closed store near the border with Colombia at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A woman carries her child while she walks past a closed store near the border with Colombia at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 24
A man carries his son while they cross into Colombia at the Simon Bolivar bridge, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man carries his son while they cross into Colombia at the Simon Bolivar bridge, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A man carries his son while they cross into Colombia at the Simon Bolivar bridge, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 24
A woman cries while embracing her son, meeting him again for the first time after they were separated during the closure of the border at the Simon Bolivar bridge, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman cries while embracing her son, meeting him again for the first time after they were separated during the closure of the border at the Simon Bolivar bridge, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A woman cries while embracing her son, meeting him again for the first time after they were separated during the closure of the border at the Simon Bolivar bridge, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 24
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos speaks with a woman who was deported from Venezuela with her family, during a visit at a temporary shelter in Cucuta, Colombia. The ongoing crisis on the border between Colombia and Venezuela should not be used for political point-scoring by leaders in either country ahead of elections in coming months, the Colombian government said on Tuesday, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos speaks with a woman who was deported from Venezuela with her family, during a visit at a temporary shelter in Cucuta, Colombia. The ongoing crisis on the border between Colombia and Venezuela should not be used...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos speaks with a woman who was deported from Venezuela with her family, during a visit at a temporary shelter in Cucuta, Colombia. The ongoing crisis on the border between Colombia and Venezuela should not be used for political point-scoring by leaders in either country ahead of elections in coming months, the Colombian government said on Tuesday, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
20 / 24
A girl looks out of the window of a bus, while she crosses the Simon Bolivar bridge on the border with Colombia with her relatives, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A girl looks out of the window of a bus, while she crosses the Simon Bolivar bridge on the border with Colombia with her relatives, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A girl looks out of the window of a bus, while she crosses the Simon Bolivar bridge on the border with Colombia with her relatives, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
21 / 24
A house marked with a letter "D" for demolition, is seen close to the border with Colombia at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A house marked with a letter "D" for demolition, is seen close to the border with Colombia at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A house marked with a letter "D" for demolition, is seen close to the border with Colombia at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
22 / 24
Venezuelan national guards deny the entry of a man and his son to Venezuela in the Tachira River, close to Villa del Rosario village, Colombia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Venezuelan national guards deny the entry of a man and his son to Venezuela in the Tachira River, close to Villa del Rosario village, Colombia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Venezuelan national guards deny the entry of a man and his son to Venezuela in the Tachira River, close to Villa del Rosario village, Colombia, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Close
23 / 24
A woman stands in front of the ruins of houses of people who do not possess proper documentation to live in Venezuela, which have been demolished by Venezuelan officials, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

A woman stands in front of the ruins of houses of people who do not possess proper documentation to live in Venezuela, which have been demolished by Venezuelan officials, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A woman stands in front of the ruins of houses of people who do not possess proper documentation to live in Venezuela, which have been demolished by Venezuelan officials, at San Antonio in Tachira state, Venezuela, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Scrambling to Europe

Scrambling to Europe

Next Slideshows

Scrambling to Europe

Scrambling to Europe

Record numbers of migrants pass through razor wire into Hungary, as overwhelmed authorities reinforce the Serbian border with fences, helicopters and dogs.

28 Aug 2015
Bolt struck down

Bolt struck down

A television cameraman and his Segway knock Usain Bolt off his stride, and his feet, during his lap of honor.

28 Aug 2015
Katrina's Lower Ninth

Katrina's Lower Ninth

Ten years ago Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood.

27 Aug 2015
On-air shooting in Virginia

On-air shooting in Virginia

A television reporter and a cameraman were shot and killed during a live broadcast in Virginia in an attack authorities said was carried out by a former...

27 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast