Venezuela decides
Venezuelan presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores celebrate after the official results gave him a victory in the balloting, in Caracas, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuelan presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores celebrate after the official results gave him a victory in the balloting, in Caracas, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuelan presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro celebrate after the official results gave him a victory in the balloting, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva
Supporters of Venezuelan presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro celebrate after the official results gave him a victory in the balloting, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva
Supporters of Venezuelan presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro celebrate after the official results gave him a victory in the balloting, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuelan presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro celebrate after the official results gave him a victory in the balloting, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuelan presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro celebrates after the official results gave him a victory in the balloting, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuelan presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro celebrates after the official results gave him a victory in the balloting, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles react after the official results gave a victory to Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles react after the official results gave a victory to Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition leader Henrique Capriles gestures during a news conference in Caracas April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Venezuela's opposition leader Henrique Capriles gestures during a news conference in Caracas April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Venezuelans living in Mexico pose with their ink-stained fingers after voting for a successor to the late President Hugo Chavez, outside their embassy in Mexico City April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Venezuelans living in Mexico pose with their ink-stained fingers after voting for a successor to the late President Hugo Chavez, outside their embassy in Mexico City April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Acting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures before depositing his ballot for the successor to the late President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Acting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures before depositing his ballot for the successor to the late President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan opposition candidate Henrique Capriles holds up his marked ballot inside a voting booth, as he votes for the successor to late President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuelan opposition candidate Henrique Capriles holds up his marked ballot inside a voting booth, as he votes for the successor to late President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A resident looks at a large banner juxtaposing Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez's face with a picture of Jesus Christ in the "Saint Hugo Chavez" altar at the 23 de Enero neighbourhood in Caracas April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A resident looks at a large banner juxtaposing Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez's face with a picture of Jesus Christ in the "Saint Hugo Chavez" altar at the 23 de Enero neighbourhood in Caracas April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro (L) embraces former Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona while standing near the sarcophagus holding Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez's remains at the 4F military fort in...more
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro (L) embraces former Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona while standing near the sarcophagus holding Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez's remains at the 4F military fort in Caracas April 12, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
A soldier pushes an elderly woman on her wheelchair towards a polling station during the presidential election in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A soldier pushes an elderly woman on her wheelchair towards a polling station during the presidential election in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles (3rd R) greets supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Lara April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles (3rd R) greets supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Lara April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Acting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores (behind the pillar) stand in a chapel with posters of late President Hugo Chavez, after voting for Chavez's successor in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo Garcia/Miraflores...more
Acting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores (behind the pillar) stand in a chapel with posters of late President Hugo Chavez, after voting for Chavez's successor in Caracas April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo Garcia/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles throws his cap to supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Zulia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles throws his cap to supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Zulia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles attend a campaign rally in the state of Merida, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles attend a campaign rally in the state of Merida, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro kisses a painting of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez during a campaign rally in the state of Vargas, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro kisses a painting of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez during a campaign rally in the state of Vargas, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A street artist stands in front of a wall with graffiti showing late Venezuela President Hugo Chavez and current acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, April 10, 2013. The graffiti (L and C) read, "We are all Chavez."...more
A street artist stands in front of a wall with graffiti showing late Venezuela President Hugo Chavez and current acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, April 10, 2013. The graffiti (L and C) read, "We are all Chavez." REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An image of Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles is seen as supporters reach out to him during a campaign rally in the state of Guarico, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An image of Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles is seen as supporters reach out to him during a campaign rally in the state of Guarico, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro hold up placards and a cardboard figure of Maduro during his closing campaign rally in Caracas, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Supporters of Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro hold up placards and a cardboard figure of Maduro during his closing campaign rally in Caracas, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro waves to supporters during a campaign rally at the state of Bolivar, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro waves to supporters during a campaign rally at the state of Bolivar, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Supporters of Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro attend a campaign rally in Caracas, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro attend a campaign rally in Caracas, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Zulia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Zulia, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro wears a hat with a bird on it as he speaks during a campaign rally in the state of Vargas, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro wears a hat with a bird on it as he speaks during a campaign rally in the state of Vargas, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles attend his campaign rally in the state of Anzoategui, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles attend his campaign rally in the state of Anzoategui, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles greets supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Merida, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles greets supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Merida, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition candidate Henrique Capriles listens to a supporter during a campaign rally in San Felipe, in the state of Yaracuy, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Venezuela's opposition candidate Henrique Capriles listens to a supporter during a campaign rally in San Felipe, in the state of Yaracuy, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro greets during a campaign rally in Caracas, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro greets during a campaign rally in Caracas, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles reacts as he throws his cap to her during a campaign rally in the state of Guarico, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter of Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles reacts as he throws his cap to her during a campaign rally in the state of Guarico, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro (L) greets supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Vargas, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro (L) greets supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Vargas, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan opposition candidate Henrique Capriles greets supporters in front of a campaign poster of Venezuela's acting president and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro during a campaign rally in the state of Merida, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Venezuelan opposition candidate Henrique Capriles greets supporters in front of a campaign poster of Venezuela's acting president and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro during a campaign rally in the state of Merida, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro talks with his granddaughter Paola during a campaign rally in Caracas, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro talks with his granddaughter Paola during a campaign rally in Caracas, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles greets supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Guarico, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles greets supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Guarico, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's acting President and former bus driver Nicolas Maduro drives a vehicle during a visit to the state of Zulia, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Venezuela's acting President and former bus driver Nicolas Maduro drives a vehicle during a visit to the state of Zulia, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles greets supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Barinas, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition leader and presidential candidate Henrique Capriles greets supporters during a campaign rally in the state of Barinas, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Next Slideshows
Myanmar punks
Punk is alive and well in the once isolated land.
Venezuela decides
Hugo Chavez's chosen successor wins by a whisker.
When lightning strikes
Dramatic images of electrical storms.
India this week
Our best photos from this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Summer in India
How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.