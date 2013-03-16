Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Mar 16, 2013 | 7:20am IST

Venezuela mourns Chavez

<p>Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez to a hearse prior to a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez to a hearse prior to a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez to a hearse prior to a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
1 / 60
<p>A worker of state-run oil company PDVSA yells a slogan as he waits for his turn to view Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez's body lying in state at the military academy in Caracas March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A worker of state-run oil company PDVSA yells a slogan as he waits for his turn to view Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez's body lying in state at the military academy in Caracas March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A worker of state-run oil company PDVSA yells a slogan as he waits for his turn to view Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez's body lying in state at the military academy in Caracas March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
2 / 60
<p>Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez to a hearse prior to a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez to a hearse prior to a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez to a hearse prior to a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
3 / 60
<p>Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez to a hearse prior to a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace</p>

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez to a hearse prior to a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez to a hearse prior to a funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Close
4 / 60
<p>Photos of the late President Hugo Chavez are hung out for sale outside of the Military Academy, where the funeral service of Chavez is being held, in Caracas, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Photos of the late President Hugo Chavez are hung out for sale outside of the Military Academy, where the funeral service of Chavez is being held, in Caracas, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Photos of the late President Hugo Chavez are hung out for sale outside of the Military Academy, where the funeral service of Chavez is being held, in Caracas, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
5 / 60
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez holds a doll of him as she stands outside a military academy where the funeral ceremony for Chavez is held, in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez holds a doll of him as she stands outside a military academy where the funeral ceremony for Chavez is held, in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez holds a doll of him as she stands outside a military academy where the funeral ceremony for Chavez is held, in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
6 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez rest as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
7 / 60
<p>Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores...more

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
8 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a picture of him ride a motorcycle around Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a picture of him ride a motorcycle around Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a picture of him ride a motorcycle around Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
9 / 60
<p>Bolivia women, who are witch doctors, perform a ritual in honour of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

Bolivia women, who are witch doctors, perform a ritual in honour of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Bolivia women, who are witch doctors, perform a ritual in honour of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Close
10 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez queue as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez queue as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez queue as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
11 / 60
<p>A woman is carried out of the crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after collapsing while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A woman is carried out of the crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after collapsing while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A woman is carried out of the crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after collapsing while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
12 / 60
<p>Parents of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, Elena Frias and Hugo cry as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace</p>

Parents of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, Elena Frias and Hugo cry as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Parents of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, Elena Frias and Hugo cry as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Close
13 / 60
<p>A girl holds a doll of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she waits with other supporters of Chavez to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A girl holds a doll of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she waits with other supporters of Chavez to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A girl holds a doll of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she waits with other supporters of Chavez to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
14 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state as the Venezuelan flag flies at half mast at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state as the Venezuelan flag flies at half mast at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state as the Venezuelan flag flies at half mast at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
15 / 60
<p>A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
16 / 60
<p>A supporter of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as she views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

A supporter of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as she views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A supporter of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as she views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
17 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez react to being pushed against a barrier as many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez react to being pushed against a barrier as many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez react to being pushed against a barrier as many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
18 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez fall as a barrier topples under pressure, after many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez fall as a barrier topples under pressure, after many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo more

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez fall as a barrier topples under pressure, after many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
19 / 60
<p>Soldiers try to help maintain order among a crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, as many collapsed while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013.REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Soldiers try to help maintain order among a crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, as many collapsed while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013.REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins more

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Soldiers try to help maintain order among a crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, as many collapsed while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013.REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
20 / 60
<p>Argenis Chavez (R), brother of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace</p>

Argenis Chavez (R), brother of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Argenis Chavez (R), brother of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Close
21 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are reflected in a puddle as they line up to view his body in state, at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are reflected in a puddle as they line up to view his body in state, at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are reflected in a puddle as they line up to view his body in state, at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
22 / 60
<p>Venezuelans watch as Vice President Nicolas Maduro speaks to the thousands of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as they wait to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuelans watch as Vice President Nicolas Maduro speaks to the thousands of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as they wait to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Venezuelans watch as Vice President Nicolas Maduro speaks to the thousands of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as they wait to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
23 / 60
<p>The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Marco Bello</p>

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his...more

Saturday, March 16, 2013

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Close
24 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
25 / 60
<p>Medics carry away a supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez who fainted while waiting in line with thousands of others to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Medics carry away a supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez who fainted while waiting in line with thousands of others to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Medics carry away a supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez who fainted while waiting in line with thousands of others to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
26 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
27 / 60
<p>The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Saturday, March 16, 2013

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
28 / 60
<p>Children of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand next to his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Children of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand next to his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Children of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand next to his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
29 / 60
<p>Supporters of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez react as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Supporters of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez react as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez react as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
30 / 60
<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez (L), her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica (2nd L) and her Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales (2nd R) stand next to the coffin of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez (L), her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica (2nd L) and her Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales (2nd R) stand next to the coffin of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a wake at the military academy in...more

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez (L), her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica (2nd L) and her Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales (2nd R) stand next to the coffin of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Close
31 / 60
<p>The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, March 16, 2013

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
32 / 60
<p>The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello</p>

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Saturday, March 16, 2013

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Close
33 / 60
<p>Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cry as his coffin arrived at the Military Academy where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cry as his coffin arrived at the Military Academy where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cry as his coffin arrived at the Military Academy where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
34 / 60
<p>A man dressed as independence hero Simon Bolivar waits on his horse as the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A man dressed as independence hero Simon Bolivar waits on his horse as the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013....more

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A man dressed as independence hero Simon Bolivar waits on his horse as the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
35 / 60
<p>The coffin of Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

The coffin of Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Saturday, March 16, 2013

The coffin of Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
36 / 60
<p>The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bell</p>

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bell

Saturday, March 16, 2013

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bell

Close
37 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
38 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez hang portraits of him from their homes as his coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez hang portraits of him from their homes as his coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez hang portraits of him from their homes as his coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
39 / 60
<p>Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro consoles a supporter of Hugo Chavez, as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro consoles a supporter of Hugo Chavez, as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro consoles a supporter of Hugo Chavez, as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
40 / 60
<p>Caps and posters of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez lie on the hood of the hearse that carried his coffin to the Military Academy, where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Caps and posters of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez lie on the hood of the hearse that carried his coffin to the Military Academy, where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Caps and posters of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez lie on the hood of the hearse that carried his coffin to the Military Academy, where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
41 / 60
<p>Supporters of deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. Venezuela's late President Chavez died on Tuesday of cancer, and authorities have not yet said where he will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. Venezuela's late President Chavez died on Tuesday of cancer, and authorities have not yet said where he will be buried...more

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. Venezuela's late President Chavez died on Tuesday of cancer, and authorities have not yet said where he will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
42 / 60
<p>Rosa Virginia, daughter of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, waves to the crowd as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Rosa Virginia, daughter of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, waves to the crowd as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva more

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Rosa Virginia, daughter of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, waves to the crowd as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
43 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
44 / 60
<p>A Venezuelan woman gestures while fixing the signal of a news channel showing Spanish words that read "Hugo Chavez has died" inside a Venezuelan restaurant in Panama City March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Grimald</p>

A Venezuelan woman gestures while fixing the signal of a news channel showing Spanish words that read "Hugo Chavez has died" inside a Venezuelan restaurant in Panama City March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Grimald

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A Venezuelan woman gestures while fixing the signal of a news channel showing Spanish words that read "Hugo Chavez has died" inside a Venezuelan restaurant in Panama City March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Grimald

Close
45 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated, in Caracas March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated, in Caracas March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated, in Caracas March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
46 / 60
<p>A supporter of Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A supporter of Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A supporter of Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
47 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
48 / 60
<p>Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
49 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
50 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
51 / 60
<p>Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
52 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
53 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
54 / 60
<p>Supporters of Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
55 / 60
<p>Supporters of Hugo Chavez hold a mock coffin with a portrait of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, as they cheer for Chavez outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Hugo Chavez hold a mock coffin with a portrait of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, as they cheer for Chavez outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Hugo Chavez hold a mock coffin with a portrait of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, as they cheer for Chavez outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
56 / 60
<p>Supporters of Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
57 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
58 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, March 16, 2013

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
59 / 60
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, March 16, 2013

A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
60 / 60
View Again
View Next
Shanghai's Dog Show

Shanghai's Dog Show

Next Slideshows

Shanghai's Dog Show

Shanghai's Dog Show

Dog shows are gaining popularity among a fast-growing sector of upper-class Chinese citizens.

15 Mar 2013
Rock'n'roll priest

Rock'n'roll priest

Mexican priest Adolfo Huerta references rock songs, quotes books and tells jokes during his sermons. He says it is important to demystify faith and accept...

15 Mar 2013
Learning to shoot

Learning to shoot

A firearms class with the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates.

15 Mar 2013
China's congress

China's congress

Delegates from across China gather for the annual National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

15 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast