Venezuela opposition claims victory
Lilian Tintori (centre L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, celebrates next to candidates of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) during a news conference on the election in Caracas, December 7, 2015....more
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition wave a Venezuelan national flag from a car while they celebrate their victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition shout while they celebrate their victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) talks to the media during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Humberto Lopez, known as "El Che", reacts as National Electoral Council (CNE) President Tibisay Lucena announces the official results of parliamentary elections in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition embrace while they celebrate their victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People stand in line outside a polling station to cast their vote during a legislative election, in Rubio, Tachira state, Venezuela, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
An oppposition supporter waves a Venezuelan national flag while she celebrates the opposition victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro react as a man wears a shirt with an image of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Lilian Tintori, the wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, kisses the ballot before casting her vote during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People look up where they have to cast their votes outside a polling station during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People wait outside a polling station to cast their votes during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition wave a Venezuelan national flag from a car while they celebrate their victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People stand in line outside a polling station to cast their vote during a legislative election, in Rubio, Tachira state, Venezuela, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition embrace while they celebrate their victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lilian Tintori (2nd L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, celebrates with candidates of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) during a news conference on the election in Caracas, December 7, 2015....more
Lilian Tintori (C), the wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez smiles while she celebrates during a news conference with members of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Soldiers sit at a polling station to cast their votes during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles (C) greets supporters after casting his vote at a polling station during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Next Slideshows
Mumbai slum blaze
A warehouse fire swept through a slum in Mumbai, triggering a series of gas cylinder explosions.
Mount Etna erupts
Europe's tallest and most active volcano erupts again.
Chennai flooded
Heaviest rainfall in over a century caused massive flooding in Chennai.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos of the year.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.