Pictures | Mon Dec 7, 2015 | 8:15pm IST

Venezuela opposition claims victory

Lilian Tintori (centre L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, celebrates next to candidates of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) during a news conference on the election in Caracas, December 7, 2015. Venezuela's opposition won control of the legislature from the ruling Socialists for the first time in 16 years on Sunday, giving them a long-sought platform to challenge President Nicolas Maduro. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition wave a Venezuelan national flag from a car while they celebrate their victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition shout while they celebrate their victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) talks to the media during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Humberto Lopez, known as "El Che", reacts as National Electoral Council (CNE) President Tibisay Lucena announces the official results of parliamentary elections in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition embrace while they celebrate their victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
People stand in line outside a polling station to cast their vote during a legislative election, in Rubio, Tachira state, Venezuela, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
An oppposition supporter waves a Venezuelan national flag while she celebrates the opposition victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro react as a man wears a shirt with an image of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Lilian Tintori, the wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, kisses the ballot before casting her vote during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
People look up where they have to cast their votes outside a polling station during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
People wait outside a polling station to cast their votes during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition wave a Venezuelan national flag from a car while they celebrate their victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
People stand in line outside a polling station to cast their vote during a legislative election, in Rubio, Tachira state, Venezuela, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition embrace while they celebrate their victory on a street in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Lilian Tintori (2nd L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, celebrates with candidates of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) during a news conference on the election in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Lilian Tintori (C), the wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez smiles while she celebrates during a news conference with members of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) in Caracas, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Soldiers sit at a polling station to cast their votes during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles (C) greets supporters after casting his vote at a polling station during a legislative election, in Caracas, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
