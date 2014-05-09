Venezuela protests erupt again
An anti-government protester takes part in a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 8, 2014. Venezuelan security forces rounded up hundreds of youth activists and dismantled camps set up as part of protests against...more
An anti-government protester takes part in a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 8, 2014. Venezuelan security forces rounded up hundreds of youth activists and dismantled camps set up as part of protests against President Nicolas Maduro, leading angry residents to stage demonstrations in backlash against the move. Pre-dawn raids by National Guard troops broke up four tent camps maintained by student activists as part of a three-month wave of protests that have steadily waned over recent weeks even as sporadic clashes continue. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's national police detain anti-government protesters during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protesters shout during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protesters working as paramedics walk with their hands up past national policemen, during clashes in Los Palos Grandes in Caracas May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government protester throws a tear gas canister back at the police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
National policemen advance against anti-government protesters during clashes in Los Palos Grandes in Caracas May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters stand next to a puddle of blood after a national policeman was shot during clashes in Los Palos Grandes in Caracas May 8, 2014. The policeman later died of his injuries. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Venezuelan national policeman inspects himself after being hit by a bullet in his vest during clashes with anti-government protesters in Caracas May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at the police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman recovers from tear gas inside a building during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's national police detain an anti-government protester during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's national guard dismantle an anti-government protester's camp site in front of the United Nations offices at Chacao district in Caracas, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Two men hold a tent as they try to rebuild an anti-government protester's camp site dismantled by Venezuela's national guard in the Bolivar Square at Chacao district in Caracas May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Confiscated weapons and drugs that the Interior Ministry said were found at anti-government protest camps are displayed during a news conference in Caracas May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman cries at an anti-government protester's camp site dismantled by Venezuela's national guard in the Bolivar Square at Chacao district in Caracas May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Confiscated items from dismantled anti-government protest camps are displayed during an Interior Ministry news conference in Caracas May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People display used tear gas canisters collected during protests as they try to rebuild an anti-government protester's camp site dismantled by Venezuela's national guard in the Bolivar Square at Chacao district in Caracas May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Confiscated items from dismantled anti-government protest camps are displayed during an Interior Ministry news conference in Caracas May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's national guard dismantle an anti-government protester's camp site in front of UN offices at Chacao district in Caracas, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman comforts a protester near an anti-government protester's camp site that was dismantled by Venezuela's national guard in front of UN offices in Caracas May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
