Venezuela shortages
A woman is pictured past empty refrigerator shelves at a Makro supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. Venezuelan supermarkets are increasingly being targeted by looters, as swollen lines and prolonged food shortages spark frustration in the OPEC...more
People queue while waiting for opening time to buy staple items, outside a supermarket in Maracaibo, August 8, 2015. As dawn breaks over the scorching Venezuelan city of Maracaibo, young mothers and a handful of kids stir outside a supermarket where...more
Police officers stand guard next to people waiting in a line for the opening hour to buy staple items outside a supermarket in Maracaibo August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
People queue to buy toilet paper, detergent and rice, next to empty shelves inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman sits on bags of rice after making purchases at a Makro supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait in a line to buy staple items outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan National Guards clash with people after a supermarket was looted in San Felix in the state of Bolivar, Venezuela July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Wilmer Gonzalez
People look at the body of a dead man after a supermarket was looted in San Felix in the state of Bolivar, Venezuela July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Wilmer Gonzalez
Opposition supporters hold a banner bearing basic household products, that reads, "Wanted", while they shout during a gathering to protest against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, and against economic insecurity and shortages,...more
People wait in a line outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman carrying dolls and holding a can of infant milk formula blows a whistle next to a woman holding a baby bottle during a demonstration demanding a solution to the shortage of infant formula in stores, in the state of Zulia, Venezuela, June 14,...more
A woman buys staple items in a Mercal, a subsidized state-run street market, in Caracas August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter holds up a giant hundred Bolivares note with the word, "Hungry" written on it during a gathering to protest against the government and economic insecurity and shortages, in Caracas August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A consumer carries products at the state-run supermarket "Bicentenario" in Caracas June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People line up to pay inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl drinks juice on a motorcycle while being driven on a highway in Caracas May 7, 2015. Shortages of motorcycle parts in recession-hit Venezuela have become so acute that bikers are being killed for their vehicles, the leader of a local...more
Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man carrying a gas cylinder walks past a line of people queuing up to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Yeslany Davila plays with her daughter on a pile of diapers she has managed to accumulate at her house in Maracaibo, Venezuela July 3, 2015. To get by, pregnant women wake up at the crack of dawn to join long store lines, try to stock up on diapers...more
A pregnant woman lays on a bed without sheets as she recovers after labor at a maternity hospital in Maracaibo, Venezuela June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
A worker packs chicken imported from Argentina into a freezer at the state-run supermarket "Bicentenario" in Caracas June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Customers walk carrying oil among empty shelves inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A customer puts his finger on a fingerprint scanner as part of the process to buy goods at Bicentenario, a state-run supermarket, in Caracas September 25, 2014. The Venezuelan government has started to fingerprint shoppers at some state-run...more
People pick up groceries in a state-run supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People dine at McDonald's in Caracas January 6, 2015. Venezuelan fast-food lovers are mourning the disappearance of McDonald's golden staple: the french fry. A recent shortage at the U.S. fast food chain comes as socialist Venezuela grapples with...more
People write queue numbers on their arms, to mark their position as they wait in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk past shelves mostly filled with the same product at a state-run supermarket in Caracas January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait to buy medicines at a drugstore in Caracas August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A worker makes a floral arrangement next to coffins at an undertaker's showroom in Caracas June 16, 2014. Venezuelan funeral homes are struggling to find coffins, with production crimped by a shortage of brass, varnish and satin, complicating the...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Creative smuggling
From pigeons carrying bags of drugs to hiding guns in a Mickey Mouse doll, smugglers look to ingenious methods to sneak past the authorities.
Massive explosion in China
Two explosions tear through the world's 10th largest port, killing at least 50 and injuring more than 700 people.
Migrants check into deserted hotel
Newly arrived migrants set up temporary residence at a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.