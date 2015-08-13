Venezuela shortages

People queue while waiting for opening time to buy staple items, outside a supermarket in Maracaibo, August 8, 2015. As dawn breaks over the scorching Venezuelan city of Maracaibo, young mothers and a handful of kids stir outside a supermarket where they spent the night, hoping to be first in line for scarce rice, milk - or whatever is available. Armed soldiers patrol the hundreds of lined-up shoppers, some half-asleep on flattened cardboard boxes, others drinking coffee and almost all bemoaning their situation. With shortages of basic goods and looting on the rise, more Venezuelans say they are resorting to nighttime waits in front of closed stores. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Close