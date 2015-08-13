Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 14, 2015 | 5:20am IST

Venezuela shortages

A woman is pictured past empty refrigerator shelves at a Makro supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. Venezuelan supermarkets are increasingly being targeted by looters, as swollen lines and prolonged food shortages spark frustration in the OPEC nation struggling with an economic crisis. Shoppers routinely spend hours in lines to buy consumer staples ranging from corn flour to laundry soap, turning lines into venues for shoving matches and now more frequent attempts to plunder shops. The word on the shelf reads "Cheeses". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman is pictured past empty refrigerator shelves at a Makro supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. Venezuelan supermarkets are increasingly being targeted by looters, as swollen lines and prolonged food shortages spark frustration in the OPEC...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A woman is pictured past empty refrigerator shelves at a Makro supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. Venezuelan supermarkets are increasingly being targeted by looters, as swollen lines and prolonged food shortages spark frustration in the OPEC nation struggling with an economic crisis. Shoppers routinely spend hours in lines to buy consumer staples ranging from corn flour to laundry soap, turning lines into venues for shoving matches and now more frequent attempts to plunder shops. The word on the shelf reads "Cheeses". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 30
People queue while waiting for opening time to buy staple items, outside a supermarket in Maracaibo, August 8, 2015. As dawn breaks over the scorching Venezuelan city of Maracaibo, young mothers and a handful of kids stir outside a supermarket where they spent the night, hoping to be first in line for scarce rice, milk - or whatever is available. Armed soldiers patrol the hundreds of lined-up shoppers, some half-asleep on flattened cardboard boxes, others drinking coffee and almost all bemoaning their situation. With shortages of basic goods and looting on the rise, more Venezuelans say they are resorting to nighttime waits in front of closed stores. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

People queue while waiting for opening time to buy staple items, outside a supermarket in Maracaibo, August 8, 2015. As dawn breaks over the scorching Venezuelan city of Maracaibo, young mothers and a handful of kids stir outside a supermarket where...more

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
People queue while waiting for opening time to buy staple items, outside a supermarket in Maracaibo, August 8, 2015. As dawn breaks over the scorching Venezuelan city of Maracaibo, young mothers and a handful of kids stir outside a supermarket where they spent the night, hoping to be first in line for scarce rice, milk - or whatever is available. Armed soldiers patrol the hundreds of lined-up shoppers, some half-asleep on flattened cardboard boxes, others drinking coffee and almost all bemoaning their situation. With shortages of basic goods and looting on the rise, more Venezuelans say they are resorting to nighttime waits in front of closed stores. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Close
2 / 30
Police officers stand guard next to people waiting in a line for the opening hour to buy staple items outside a supermarket in Maracaibo August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Police officers stand guard next to people waiting in a line for the opening hour to buy staple items outside a supermarket in Maracaibo August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Police officers stand guard next to people waiting in a line for the opening hour to buy staple items outside a supermarket in Maracaibo August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Close
3 / 30
People queue to buy toilet paper, detergent and rice, next to empty shelves inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People queue to buy toilet paper, detergent and rice, next to empty shelves inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
People queue to buy toilet paper, detergent and rice, next to empty shelves inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 30
A woman sits on bags of rice after making purchases at a Makro supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman sits on bags of rice after making purchases at a Makro supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A woman sits on bags of rice after making purchases at a Makro supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 30
People wait in a line to buy staple items outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wait in a line to buy staple items outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
People wait in a line to buy staple items outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 30
Venezuelan National Guards clash with people after a supermarket was looted in San Felix in the state of Bolivar, Venezuela July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Wilmer Gonzalez

Venezuelan National Guards clash with people after a supermarket was looted in San Felix in the state of Bolivar, Venezuela July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Wilmer Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Venezuelan National Guards clash with people after a supermarket was looted in San Felix in the state of Bolivar, Venezuela July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Wilmer Gonzalez
Close
7 / 30
People look at the body of a dead man after a supermarket was looted in San Felix in the state of Bolivar, Venezuela July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Wilmer Gonzalez

People look at the body of a dead man after a supermarket was looted in San Felix in the state of Bolivar, Venezuela July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Wilmer Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
People look at the body of a dead man after a supermarket was looted in San Felix in the state of Bolivar, Venezuela July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Wilmer Gonzalez
Close
8 / 30
Opposition supporters hold a banner bearing basic household products, that reads, "Wanted", while they shout during a gathering to protest against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, and against economic insecurity and shortages, in Caracas August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters hold a banner bearing basic household products, that reads, "Wanted", while they shout during a gathering to protest against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, and against economic insecurity and shortages,...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Opposition supporters hold a banner bearing basic household products, that reads, "Wanted", while they shout during a gathering to protest against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, and against economic insecurity and shortages, in Caracas August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 30
People wait in a line outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wait in a line outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
People wait in a line outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 30
A woman carrying dolls and holding a can of infant milk formula blows a whistle next to a woman holding a baby bottle during a demonstration demanding a solution to the shortage of infant formula in stores, in the state of Zulia, Venezuela, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

A woman carrying dolls and holding a can of infant milk formula blows a whistle next to a woman holding a baby bottle during a demonstration demanding a solution to the shortage of infant formula in stores, in the state of Zulia, Venezuela, June 14,...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A woman carrying dolls and holding a can of infant milk formula blows a whistle next to a woman holding a baby bottle during a demonstration demanding a solution to the shortage of infant formula in stores, in the state of Zulia, Venezuela, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Close
11 / 30
A woman buys staple items in a Mercal, a subsidized state-run street market, in Caracas August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman buys staple items in a Mercal, a subsidized state-run street market, in Caracas August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A woman buys staple items in a Mercal, a subsidized state-run street market, in Caracas August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 30
An opposition supporter holds up a giant hundred Bolivares note with the word, "Hungry" written on it during a gathering to protest against the government and economic insecurity and shortages, in Caracas August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter holds up a giant hundred Bolivares note with the word, "Hungry" written on it during a gathering to protest against the government and economic insecurity and shortages, in Caracas August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
An opposition supporter holds up a giant hundred Bolivares note with the word, "Hungry" written on it during a gathering to protest against the government and economic insecurity and shortages, in Caracas August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 30
A consumer carries products at the state-run supermarket "Bicentenario" in Caracas June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A consumer carries products at the state-run supermarket "Bicentenario" in Caracas June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2013
A consumer carries products at the state-run supermarket "Bicentenario" in Caracas June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
14 / 30
People line up to pay inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People line up to pay inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
People line up to pay inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 30
A girl drinks juice on a motorcycle while being driven on a highway in Caracas May 7, 2015. Shortages of motorcycle parts in recession-hit Venezuela have become so acute that bikers are being killed for their vehicles, the leader of a local motorcyclists' association said. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A girl drinks juice on a motorcycle while being driven on a highway in Caracas May 7, 2015. Shortages of motorcycle parts in recession-hit Venezuela have become so acute that bikers are being killed for their vehicles, the leader of a local...more

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2015
A girl drinks juice on a motorcycle while being driven on a highway in Caracas May 7, 2015. Shortages of motorcycle parts in recession-hit Venezuela have become so acute that bikers are being killed for their vehicles, the leader of a local motorcyclists' association said. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 30
Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2013
Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 30
A man carrying a gas cylinder walks past a line of people queuing up to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man carrying a gas cylinder walks past a line of people queuing up to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2014
A man carrying a gas cylinder walks past a line of people queuing up to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 30
Yeslany Davila plays with her daughter on a pile of diapers she has managed to accumulate at her house in Maracaibo, Venezuela July 3, 2015. To get by, pregnant women wake up at the crack of dawn to join long store lines, try to stock up on diapers before their baby is born, visit a dozen shops for a single product, tap social media to barter goods, and spend small fortunes on the black market where smugglers jack up prices at the sight of their bellies. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Yeslany Davila plays with her daughter on a pile of diapers she has managed to accumulate at her house in Maracaibo, Venezuela July 3, 2015. To get by, pregnant women wake up at the crack of dawn to join long store lines, try to stock up on diapers...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Yeslany Davila plays with her daughter on a pile of diapers she has managed to accumulate at her house in Maracaibo, Venezuela July 3, 2015. To get by, pregnant women wake up at the crack of dawn to join long store lines, try to stock up on diapers before their baby is born, visit a dozen shops for a single product, tap social media to barter goods, and spend small fortunes on the black market where smugglers jack up prices at the sight of their bellies. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Close
19 / 30
A pregnant woman lays on a bed without sheets as she recovers after labor at a maternity hospital in Maracaibo, Venezuela June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

A pregnant woman lays on a bed without sheets as she recovers after labor at a maternity hospital in Maracaibo, Venezuela June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A pregnant woman lays on a bed without sheets as she recovers after labor at a maternity hospital in Maracaibo, Venezuela June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Close
20 / 30
A worker packs chicken imported from Argentina into a freezer at the state-run supermarket "Bicentenario" in Caracas June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A worker packs chicken imported from Argentina into a freezer at the state-run supermarket "Bicentenario" in Caracas June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2013
A worker packs chicken imported from Argentina into a freezer at the state-run supermarket "Bicentenario" in Caracas June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
21 / 30
Customers walk carrying oil among empty shelves inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Customers walk carrying oil among empty shelves inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Customers walk carrying oil among empty shelves inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
22 / 30
Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, May 03, 2014
Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
23 / 30
A customer puts his finger on a fingerprint scanner as part of the process to buy goods at Bicentenario, a state-run supermarket, in Caracas September 25, 2014. The Venezuelan government has started to fingerprint shoppers at some state-run supermarkets, a plan to combat food scarcity derided by some shortage-weary Venezuelans. The sign reads: "Dear customer, to pay you have to be registered in the fingerprint program designed to ensure supply". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A customer puts his finger on a fingerprint scanner as part of the process to buy goods at Bicentenario, a state-run supermarket, in Caracas September 25, 2014. The Venezuelan government has started to fingerprint shoppers at some state-run...more

Reuters / Friday, September 26, 2014
A customer puts his finger on a fingerprint scanner as part of the process to buy goods at Bicentenario, a state-run supermarket, in Caracas September 25, 2014. The Venezuelan government has started to fingerprint shoppers at some state-run supermarkets, a plan to combat food scarcity derided by some shortage-weary Venezuelans. The sign reads: "Dear customer, to pay you have to be registered in the fingerprint program designed to ensure supply". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
24 / 30
People pick up groceries in a state-run supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People pick up groceries in a state-run supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
People pick up groceries in a state-run supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
25 / 30
People dine at McDonald's in Caracas January 6, 2015. Venezuelan fast-food lovers are mourning the disappearance of McDonald's golden staple: the french fry. A recent shortage at the U.S. fast food chain comes as socialist Venezuela grapples with shortfalls of basic goods ranging from medicines to flour due to strict currency controls that stymie imports. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People dine at McDonald's in Caracas January 6, 2015. Venezuelan fast-food lovers are mourning the disappearance of McDonald's golden staple: the french fry. A recent shortage at the U.S. fast food chain comes as socialist Venezuela grapples with...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
People dine at McDonald's in Caracas January 6, 2015. Venezuelan fast-food lovers are mourning the disappearance of McDonald's golden staple: the french fry. A recent shortage at the U.S. fast food chain comes as socialist Venezuela grapples with shortfalls of basic goods ranging from medicines to flour due to strict currency controls that stymie imports. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
26 / 30
People write queue numbers on their arms, to mark their position as they wait in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People write queue numbers on their arms, to mark their position as they wait in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2014
People write queue numbers on their arms, to mark their position as they wait in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
27 / 30
People walk past shelves mostly filled with the same product at a state-run supermarket in Caracas January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People walk past shelves mostly filled with the same product at a state-run supermarket in Caracas January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
People walk past shelves mostly filled with the same product at a state-run supermarket in Caracas January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
28 / 30
People wait to buy medicines at a drugstore in Caracas August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People wait to buy medicines at a drugstore in Caracas August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, August 29, 2014
People wait to buy medicines at a drugstore in Caracas August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
29 / 30
A worker makes a floral arrangement next to coffins at an undertaker's showroom in Caracas June 16, 2014. Venezuelan funeral homes are struggling to find coffins, with production crimped by a shortage of brass, varnish and satin, complicating the process of burying the dead in one of the world's most murderous countries. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A worker makes a floral arrangement next to coffins at an undertaker's showroom in Caracas June 16, 2014. Venezuelan funeral homes are struggling to find coffins, with production crimped by a shortage of brass, varnish and satin, complicating the...more

Reuters / Monday, June 16, 2014
A worker makes a floral arrangement next to coffins at an undertaker's showroom in Caracas June 16, 2014. Venezuelan funeral homes are struggling to find coffins, with production crimped by a shortage of brass, varnish and satin, complicating the process of burying the dead in one of the world's most murderous countries. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

14 Aug 2015
Creative smuggling

Creative smuggling

From pigeons carrying bags of drugs to hiding guns in a Mickey Mouse doll, smugglers look to ingenious methods to sneak past the authorities.

13 Aug 2015
Massive explosion in China

Massive explosion in China

Two explosions tear through the world's 10th largest port, killing at least 50 and injuring more than 700 people.

13 Aug 2015
Migrants check into deserted hotel

Migrants check into deserted hotel

Newly arrived migrants set up temporary residence at a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos.

13 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast