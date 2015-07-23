Venezuela shortages
A pregnant woman lays on a bed without sheets as she recovers after labor at a maternity hospital in Maracaibo, Venezuela June 19, 2015. The recession in Venezuela hits pregnant women particularly hard as vitamins, calcium, diapers and medicines are...more
A consumer carries products at the state-run supermarket "Bicentenario" in Caracas June 4, 2013. A Venezuelan state is testing a system to limit purchases of food and other staples, local media reported, in a move that officials defended as necessary...more
People line up to pay inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. Lines are swelling at Venezuelan supermarkets, with some shoppers showing up before dawn in search of products ranging from chicken to laundry detergent, as a holiday...more
Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl drinks juice on a motorcycle while being driven on a highway in Caracas May 7, 2015. Shortages of motorcycle parts in recession-hit Venezuela have become so acute that bikers are being killed for their vehicles, the leader of a local...more
A man carrying a gas cylinder walks past a line of people queuing up to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Yeslany Davila plays with her daughter on a pile of diapers she has managed to accumulate at her house in Maracaibo, Venezuela July 3, 2015. To get by, pregnant women wake up at the crack of dawn to join long store lines, try to stock up on diapers...more
A worker packs chicken imported from Argentina into a freezer at the state-run supermarket "Bicentenario" in Caracas June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Customers walk carrying oil among empty shelves inside a Makro supermarket in Caracas January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Customers line up to get in for shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People queue up to pay inside a Farmatodo drugstore in Caracas February 3, 2015. Authorities are pressing charges against Venezuelan pharmacy chain Farmatodo for not opening enough check-out counters. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A customer puts his finger on a fingerprint scanner as part of the process to buy goods at Bicentenario, a state-run supermarket, in Caracas September 25, 2014. The Venezuelan government has started to fingerprint shoppers at some state-run...more
People pick up groceries in a state-run supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Customers line up to pay for their purchases at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People dine at McDonald's in Caracas January 6, 2015. Venezuelan fast-food lovers are mourning the disappearance of McDonald's golden staple: the french fry. A recent shortage at the U.S. fast food chain comes as socialist Venezuela grapples with...more
People write queue numbers on their arms, to mark their position as they wait in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk past shelves mostly filled with the same product at a state-run supermarket in Caracas January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait to buy medicines at a drugstore in Caracas August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An opposition supporter hits an empty pot during a protest march against shortages of basic goods in Caracas January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A worker makes a floral arrangement next to coffins at an undertaker's showroom in Caracas June 16, 2014. Venezuelan funeral homes are struggling to find coffins, with production crimped by a shortage of brass, varnish and satin, complicating the...more
Supermarket staff work next to partially empty shelves of toilet paper in Caracas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An army reservist checks a list of items purchase as people leave with their shopping at a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman pulls a cart with bags of rice outside Makro supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A boy carries her young brother as people line up outside a supermarket in Caracas January 19, 2015. There's a booming new profession in Venezuela: standing in line. The job usually involves starting before dawn, enduring long hours under the...more
People line up outside a state-run Bicentenario supermarket in Caracas, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Soyuz blasts off
The Soyuz spacecraft heads to the space station.
Living in the ruins of Gaza
Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.
Obama's ancestral African homeland
A journey through the Kenyan village where Obama's father is buried.
Protest against Obama's Iran deal
Demonstrators rally in Times Square against Obama's nuclear deal with Iran.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.