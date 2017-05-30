Venezuela turns water cannons on protesters
Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by a jet of water during riots at a march to state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by jets of water during riots at a march to the state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by a jet of water during clashes at a march to the state Ombudsman's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A demonstrator jumps away from a jet of water released from a riot security forces vehicle during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. The sign on top right reads, "Honor is my badge". REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator is hit by a jet of water during a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water during clashes in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters are hit by a water canon in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator throws a stone toward a riot security forces water cannon vehicle in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator confronts a police water cannon vehicle during a rally called by health care workers and opposition activists in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter lies on the ground after being hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A jet of water is released on demonstrators during a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator uses a shield as they clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A jet of water is released on demonstrators in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Next Slideshows
Floods in Sri Lanka
Flooding and landslides in Sri Lanka after the country received heaviest rain since 2003.
Ramadan in New Jersey
The Egyptian-American Elhariry family and their friends take part in Iftar dinner during Ramadan in Manalapan, New Jersey.
New Mosul offensive during Ramadan
The push inside the Old City coincides with the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The offensive's prime target is the al-Nuri mosque with its landmark...
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
MORE IN PICTURES
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.