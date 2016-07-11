Edition:
Venezuelans stock up in Colombia

Venezuelan citizens buy goods at the local supermarket to take advantage of the temporary border opening in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Hernandez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Venezuelan citizens try to cross over the Simon Bolivar international bridge to Colombia in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A Venezuelan child carries a pack of toilet paper next to a woman as they cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge after shopping, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Venezuelan citizens buy goods at the local supermarket in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Venezuelans show their IDs while they wait in line, to try to cross the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Hernandez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Venezuelan citizens shop at the local drugstore in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Hernandez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Venezuelan citizens push each other as they try to cross over the Simon Bolivar international bridge to Colombia in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Venezuelan border officials allow a Colombian woman to pass, next to Venezuelan citizens crossing the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Hernandez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Venezuelan citizens change money in Villa del Rosario near Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Hernandez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Venezuelan citizens buy goods at the local supermarket in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Venezuelan citizens cross the Simon Bolivar international bridge in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A Colombia police officer looks at Venezuelan citizens crossing the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
A Venezuelan citizen is seen carrying a bag after shopping in Colombia, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Migration officers take pictures of Venezuelan citizens holding up a banner that reads, "Colombia, thank you for your solidarity with Venezuela", at the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Venezuelan citizens are seen carrying bags and packages as they cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge after shopping, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Venezuelan citizens listens to a national guard as they try to cross over the Simon Bolivar international bridge to Colombia in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
A Venezuelan child carries a package as he crosses the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge after shopping, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Venezuelan citizens buy goods at the local supermarket in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Manuel Hernandez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Venezuelan citizens are seen carrying bags as they cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge after shopping, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
Venezuelan citizens buy goods at the local supermarket in Cucuta, Colombia, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
A Venezuelan citizen is seen carrying a bag after shopping in Colombia, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
