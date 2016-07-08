Venezuela's crumbling hospitals

A patient lies on a bed in front of a door at an aisle of the Universitary Hospital in Merida, Venezuela. Health ministry statistics show that in 2015 for every 100 people discharged from state hospitals, 31 died - a rate six times higher than the...more

A patient lies on a bed in front of a door at an aisle of the Universitary Hospital in Merida, Venezuela. Health ministry statistics show that in 2015 for every 100 people discharged from state hospitals, 31 died - a rate six times higher than the previous year. Infant mortality was 2 percent of births last year, 100 times worse than 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello

