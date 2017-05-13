Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 12, 2017. Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of...more
Riot security forces uses a pepper spray as elderly opposition supporters confront them while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. Riot police with helmets and shields used pepper gas several times to control the crowd as hundreds of...more
Elderly opposition supporters cover their faces after being pepper sprayed while confronting riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Chanting "Freedom!" and "Down with Maduro!", the elderly...more
Elderly opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. The crowd, including plenty of octogenarians plus a nun and one white-haired man dressed as Santa, sang Venezuela's national anthem in front of the security...more
A nun (R) confronts riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuela's elderly have been hard hit by four years of brutal recession, leading to shortages of food and medicines, long lines at shops...more
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. "Each tear gas canister costs more than the minimum (monthly) salary, the government spends more on tear gas than providing food," complained university professor...more
A police officer tries to calm the people down as elderly opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. There were also old people's protests in western Tachira and southern Bolivar states, with those...more
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Since launching protests against Maduro in early April, Venezuela's opposition has sought to vary tactics by staging silent and candle-lit marches, for instance, and...more
