Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 1, 2016 | 5:10am IST

Venezuela's empty shelves

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
1 / 18
People line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
People line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
2 / 18
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
3 / 18
Workers and police officers point as people line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Workers and police officers point as people line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Workers and police officers point as people line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
4 / 18
People gather to buy food and other staple goods outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People gather to buy food and other staple goods outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
People gather to buy food and other staple goods outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
5 / 18
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
6 / 18
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
7 / 18
A boy sits next to empty refrigerators inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A boy sits next to empty refrigerators inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A boy sits next to empty refrigerators inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
8 / 18
Workers check food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Workers check food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Workers check food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
9 / 18
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
10 / 18
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
11 / 18
Police officers walk inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Police officers walk inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Police officers walk inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
12 / 18
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
13 / 18
People line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
People line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
14 / 18
A woman holding food and other staple goods walks outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A woman holding food and other staple goods walks outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A woman holding food and other staple goods walks outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
15 / 18
People line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
People line up to buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
16 / 18
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
17 / 18
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Driverless cars

Driverless cars

Next Slideshows

Driverless cars

Driverless cars

Inside the technology and testing of self-driving cars.

01 Jul 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

30 Jun 2016
The Battle of the Somme

The Battle of the Somme

A century has passed since the start of the largest and bloodiest battle of the First World War.

30 Jun 2016
Adios, Three Amigos

Adios, Three Amigos

President Barack Obama attends his last summit with the leaders of Canada and Mexico.

30 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast