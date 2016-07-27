Edition:
Venezuela's hungry zoo animals

A lion sleeps inside a cage at the Caricuao Zoo in Caracas, Venezuela. Some 50 animals have starved to death in the last six months at one of Venezuela's main zoos, according to a union leader, due to chronic food shortages that have plagued the crisis-stricken South American nation. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
An Andean bear stretch its claw inside a cage at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. Three animals died in May at the zoo in Paraguana, on the northwestern Falcon peninsula, the director said. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A puma is pictured at the Caricuao Zoo in Caracas, Venezuela. The fatalities at the Caricuao zoo in Caracas include Vietnamese pigs, tapirs, rabbits and birds - some of whom had not eaten for two weeks, according to Marlene Sifontes, 52, a union leader for employees of state parks agency Inparques which oversees zoos. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Peccaries are pictured at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A capuchin monkey eats a piece of papaya at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A macaw is pictured at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A jaguar chews a piece of meat the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
An employee walks with tapirs at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A green macaw is pictured at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
An employee gives vitamins with a syringe to a capuchin monkey at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Donated food for animals is seen at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Employees stand next to donated food for animals at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
An employee gives papaya to eat to an Andean bear at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A worker puts papaya on the floor for the spider monkeys, at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
