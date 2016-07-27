Venezuela's hungry zoo animals
A lion sleeps inside a cage at the Caricuao Zoo in Caracas, Venezuela. Some 50 animals have starved to death in the last six months at one of Venezuela's main zoos, according to a union leader, due to chronic food shortages that have plagued the...more
An Andean bear stretch its claw inside a cage at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. Three animals died in May at the zoo in Paraguana, on the northwestern Falcon peninsula, the director said. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A puma is pictured at the Caricuao Zoo in Caracas, Venezuela. The fatalities at the Caricuao zoo in Caracas include Vietnamese pigs, tapirs, rabbits and birds - some of whom had not eaten for two weeks, according to Marlene Sifontes, 52, a union...more
Peccaries are pictured at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A capuchin monkey eats a piece of papaya at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A macaw is pictured at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A jaguar chews a piece of meat the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An employee walks with tapirs at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A green macaw is pictured at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An employee gives vitamins with a syringe to a capuchin monkey at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Donated food for animals is seen at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Employees stand next to donated food for animals at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An employee gives papaya to eat to an Andean bear at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A worker puts papaya on the floor for the spider monkeys, at the Paraguana zoo in Punto Fijo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Next Slideshows
Priest killed in France church attack
Assailants loyal to Islamic State forced an elderly priest to his knees before slitting his throat and took several worshipers hostage in a French church before...
Mr. Clinton
The career of Bill Clinton, from president to potential presidential husband.
Japan's worst mass killing in decades
Nineteen people are killed and dozens wounded after an attack by a knife-wielding man at a facility for the disabled in central Japan.
Inside the DNC
Scenes from the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.