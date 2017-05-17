Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 17, 2017 | 8:55pm IST

Venezuela's indigenous flee crisis for Brazil

A mother and her child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. Facing hunger and hardship in their villages along Venezuela's Caribbean coast, hundreds of indigenous Warao are now trying their luck on the gritty streets of Manaus, Brazil's Amazonian metropolis. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A mother and her child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. Facing hunger and hardship in their villages along Venezuela's Caribbean coast,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A mother and her child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. Facing hunger and hardship in their villages along Venezuela's Caribbean coast, hundreds of indigenous Warao are now trying their luck on the gritty streets of Manaus, Brazil's Amazonian metropolis. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
1 / 14
Members of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen under a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. The Warao, natives of the shore around the Orinoco River Delta, have long used their fishing skills to survive - for nourishment, for barter or by selling the fish for cash. But with grocery shelves empty and many other crucial supplies lacking amid the economic and political instability roiling the Andean country, their fish no longer yield enough to live on. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Members of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen under a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. The Warao, natives of the shore around the Orinoco River Delta, have long used their fishing skills...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Members of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen under a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. The Warao, natives of the shore around the Orinoco River Delta, have long used their fishing skills to survive - for nourishment, for barter or by selling the fish for cash. But with grocery shelves empty and many other crucial supplies lacking amid the economic and political instability roiling the Andean country, their fish no longer yield enough to live on. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
2 / 14
Children from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen in a plastic bucket near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. Since late last year, then, as many as 355 Warao have made the 1,000 km (620 miles) bus journey from northeastern Venezuela to Manaus, a city of 2 million people where local authorities are now scrambling to help them find shelter, food and medicine. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Children from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen in a plastic bucket near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. Since late last year, then, as many as 355 Warao have made the 1,000 km (620...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Children from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen in a plastic bucket near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. Since late last year, then, as many as 355 Warao have made the 1,000 km (620 miles) bus journey from northeastern Venezuela to Manaus, a city of 2 million people where local authorities are now scrambling to help them find shelter, food and medicine. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
3 / 14
A nurse gives a flu vaccine to a baby from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, in Manaus, Brazil. "Everything is gone in Venezuela," said Abel Calderon, a 32-year-old Warao who is acting as spokesman for the impromptu community now living under tarps, tents and other makeshift lodgings around the city, some of them under a highway overpass. "We are here looking for a better life," he added, from underneath a white canvas sheltering him and his young son from the equatorial sun. Calderon says the Warao chose Manaus because it was the closest city in Brazil where they could look for work or assistance from local authorities. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A nurse gives a flu vaccine to a baby from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, in Manaus, Brazil. "Everything is gone in Venezuela," said Abel Calderon, a 32-year-old Warao who is acting as spokesman for the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
A nurse gives a flu vaccine to a baby from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, in Manaus, Brazil. "Everything is gone in Venezuela," said Abel Calderon, a 32-year-old Warao who is acting as spokesman for the impromptu community now living under tarps, tents and other makeshift lodgings around the city, some of them under a highway overpass. "We are here looking for a better life," he added, from underneath a white canvas sheltering him and his young son from the equatorial sun. Calderon says the Warao chose Manaus because it was the closest city in Brazil where they could look for work or assistance from local authorities. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
4 / 14
Relatives and friends attend the burial of 11-month-old Fernanda Rattia of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, who died of pneumonia last Sunday, according to local media, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Relatives and friends attend the burial of 11-month-old Fernanda Rattia of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, who died of pneumonia last Sunday, according to local media, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Relatives and friends attend the burial of 11-month-old Fernanda Rattia of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, who died of pneumonia last Sunday, according to local media, in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
5 / 14
The grave of 11-month-old Fernanda Rattia of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, who died of pneumonia last Sunday, according local media, is seen in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The grave of 11-month-old Fernanda Rattia of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, who died of pneumonia last Sunday, according local media, is seen in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 16, 2017
The grave of 11-month-old Fernanda Rattia of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, who died of pneumonia last Sunday, according local media, is seen in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
6 / 14
A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, is seen near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. So far, city officials have complied with food and medicine while also asking Brazil's federal police force to accelerate documentation that can help the Warao land jobs or formally register with social welfare programs. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, is seen near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. So far, city officials have complied with food and medicine while also asking Brazil's federal...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, is seen near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. So far, city officials have complied with food and medicine while also asking Brazil's federal police force to accelerate documentation that can help the Warao land jobs or formally register with social welfare programs. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
7 / 14
A member from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, asks for money from a driver in Manaus, Brazil. Some Warao have expressed a willingness to stay in Brazil. Others see their time in Manaus as an opportunity to collect supplies for relatives back home in Venezuela. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A member from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, asks for money from a driver in Manaus, Brazil. Some Warao have expressed a willingness to stay in Brazil. Others see their time in Manaus as an opportunity to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
A member from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, asks for money from a driver in Manaus, Brazil. Some Warao have expressed a willingness to stay in Brazil. Others see their time in Manaus as an opportunity to collect supplies for relatives back home in Venezuela. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
8 / 14
Children from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, play near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Children from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, play near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Children from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, play near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
9 / 14
A mother and her child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, wash clothes in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A mother and her child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, wash clothes in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
A mother and her child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, wash clothes in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
10 / 14
A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, is seen near a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, is seen near a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, is seen near a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
11 / 14
A member (C) of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, asks for money from a driver in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A member (C) of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, asks for money from a driver in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
A member (C) of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, asks for money from a driver in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
12 / 14
A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, eats near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, eats near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, eats near a viaduct next to a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
13 / 14
Members of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen next to a viaduct near a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Members of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen next to a viaduct near a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Members of the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen next to a viaduct near a bus terminal in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Another Confederate statue removed

Another Confederate statue removed

Next Slideshows

Another Confederate statue removed

Another Confederate statue removed

Crowds gather to celebrate and mourn as a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard is removed in New Orleans.

17 May 2017
Soviet-era apartments set for demolition

Soviet-era apartments set for demolition

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s...

16 May 2017
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 180 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

16 May 2017
Mutiny in Ivory Coast

Mutiny in Ivory Coast

Heavy gunfire erupted in Ivory Coast's two largest cities of Abidjan and Bouake, according to witnesses, as the military said it pressed an operation to quash a...

15 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast