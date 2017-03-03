Venezuela's signs of crisis
Drug shortages: Venezuela's brutal recession is worsening shortages of medicines from painkillers to chemotherapy drugs. With 85 of every 100 medicines now missing in Venezuela, anti-convulsants are among the toughest drugs to find, Venezuela's main...more
Deadly health risks: Shortages of basic drugs and vaccines, emigration of underpaid doctors, and crumbling infrastructure have made it easier for diseases to spread, medical associations said. Many poor and middle-class Venezuelans also have weakened...more
Cash shortages spark unrest: The planned elimination of Venezuela's largest denomination bill sparked cash shortages, nationwide unrest, looting at scores of shops, anti-government protests and at least one death. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Elimination of some banknotes: The surprise pulling of the 100 bolivar bills, worth just 4 U.S. cents at the black market currency rate, led to vast lines at banks. Many Venezuelans had found themselves without the means to pay for food, gasoline or...more
Protests flare and opposition grows: Maduro's currency measure has stoked anger among Venezuelans already weary of long lines for food and medicine amid product shortages. He blames the crisis on an "economic war" waged against his government to...more
Santa isn't coming: As the crisis makes food scarce for millions of Venezuelans, many families cannot buy their children Christmas presents, decorate their home, or even host a holiday dinner. With a recent currency depreciation pumping up prices...more
Parents give away their children: With average wages less than the equivalent of $50 a month at black market rates, three local councils and four national welfare groups all confirmed an increase in parents handing children over to the state,...more
The shelves are bare: Despite sitting on the world's biggest oil reserves, Venezuela is in the throes of a punishing recession that has many poor families skipping meals amid scarce food and triple-digit inflation. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Tropical fruits provide lifeline: Venezuela's mango season provided some relief during worsening food shortages that are forcing the poor to skip meals and sparking a rash of lootings. Facing Soviet-style food lines for increasingly scarce products...more
Students and teachers ditch school: Education is no longer a priority for many poor and middle-class Venezuelans who are swept up in the all-consuming quest for food amid a wave of looting and riots. Between 30 percent and 40 percent of Venezuelan...more
Crossing the border to buy necessities: Some people traveled across Venezuela to line up overnight hoping to cross into Colombia when the border was reopened in August to buy food and other basics that are in short supply at home. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Zoo animals go hungry: Dozens of animals have starved to death at one of Venezuela's main zoos due to chronic food shortages that have plagued the crisis-stricken South American nation. Other animals are at risk across the country. REUTERS/Carlos...more
A backdrop of uncertainty: Maduro, who has staved off an opposition push to hold a referendum to remove him this year, accuses his foes of seeking a coup against him with U.S. support. Maduro, whose term runs to January 2019, says his enemies are...more
