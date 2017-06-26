Venezuela's symphony of protests
A demonstrator stands in front of a riot security forces vehicle during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters play music while participating in an avenue blockade during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A demonstrator plays a guitar during clashes at a march to the state Ombudsman's office in Caracas May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators play instruments while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An opposition supporter plays the violin during clashes with riot police, during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Young musicians play music during a gathering to pay homage to victims of violence during the protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Young musicians raise their violins during a gathering to pay homage to victims of violence during the protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator plays the violin as others protect him while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Young musicians sing and play music during a gathering against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Young musicians play music during a gathering against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter plays the violin during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Venezuelan violinist Wuilly Arteaga reacts during a gathering against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
