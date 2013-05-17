Venezuela's toilet paper shortage
Supermarket staff work next to partially empty shelves of toilet paper in Caracas May 16, 2013. Supplies of food and other basic products have been patchy in recent months, with long lines forming at supermarkets and rushes occurring when there is...more
Supermarket staff work next to partially empty shelves of toilet paper in Caracas May 16, 2013. Supplies of food and other basic products have been patchy in recent months, with long lines forming at supermarkets and rushes occurring when there is news of a new stock arrival. The situation has spawned jokes among Venezuelans, particularly over the lack of toilet paper. The government announced this week it was importing 50 million rolls to compensate for "over-demand due to nervous buying." REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man carries toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man carries toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman looks at a product as she pushes a cart down an aisle in a supermarket in Caracas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman looks at a product as she pushes a cart down an aisle in a supermarket in Caracas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman carries toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman carries toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man walks down the aisle in a supermarket in Caracas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man walks down the aisle in a supermarket in Caracas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man carries toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man carries toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man lines up at the checkout counter as he holds on to his purchases in a supermarket in Caracas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man lines up at the checkout counter as he holds on to his purchases in a supermarket in Caracas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman crosses the street carrying bags filled with toilet paper in Caracas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman crosses the street carrying bags filled with toilet paper in Caracas May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Ethiopia's ancient salt trails
For centuries merchants have travelled to Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression, one of the hottest and harshest environments on earth, to collect salt from the surface...
Tornadoes tear through Texas
Three tornadoes rip through a stretch of Texas near the Dallas-Fort Worth area, killing six and injuring almost 100.
Joining the Russian Army
Russian conscripts serve a term of 12 months.
David Beckham's career
David Beckham has announced he will retire from professional soccer at the end of the season.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.