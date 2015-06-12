Venezuela's underground restaurants
A waiter carries dishes for diners at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. As with living-room restaurants that flourished in nineties Havana after the fall of its Soviet benefactor, Caracas is seeing a rise in clandestine dining as...more
A dining area of "La Isabela" is seen at restaurateur Eduardo Moreno's home which doubles as a restaurant, in Caracas June 6, 2015. Moreno sends out his menu every week by email to a select group of regulars. The food on offer is more exotic than...more
Emiliano (R), owner of the restaurant "Ciboulette Prive" carries champagne flutes in Caracas June 9, 2015. The elegantly-decorated Ciboulette Prive, which opened in October, serves 16 people under a mango tree with retro artwork on the garden wall...more
Head chef Ana lights the gas stove in the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. The elegantly-decorated Ciboulette Prive, which opened in October, serves 16 people under a mango tree with retro artwork on the garden wall and...more
Restauranteur Eduardo Moreno, owner of "La Isabela", looks at shelves filled with oils, spices and other ingredients he has brought from outside Venezuela, in Caracas June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Girish Gupta
Head chef Ana prepares filet tartar with aioli in the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Restaurateur Eduardo Moreno (L), owner of "La Isabela", prepares a dish in his kitchen in Caracas June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Girish Gupta
Glasses filled with filet tartar and aioli stand ready to be served at the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A waiter serves toasted bread to diners at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Head chef Ana prepares confit of piglet to be served with chili jam at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Two little clay pots, one filled with pate and the other one with pumpkin, sit on a table with vinyl records used instead of a table cloth, at the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Head chef Ana takes ingredients out of the refrigerator at the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A diner looks at food being prepared while paying a visit to the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. As with living-room restaurants that flourished in nineties Havana after the fall of its Soviet benefactor, Caracas is seeing...more
Emiliano (L), owner of the restaurant "Ciboulette Prive" and a waiter carry dishes for diners in Caracas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A dining area of "La Isabela" is seen at restaurateur Eduardo Moreno's home which doubles as a restaurant, in Caracas June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Girish Gupta
Next Slideshows
Scenes of sand
A team of 30 carvers from around the world spent four weeks building 150 giant sculptures based on Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar movies.
Expanding the Panama Canal
The project to expand one of the most important artificial waterways in the world.
Vive la France
France, the world's top tourism draw.
Hunting Africa
Africa's big game hunting industry could feel the impact of a U.S. change in regulations.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.