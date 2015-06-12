Venezuela's underground restaurants

A diner looks at food being prepared while paying a visit to the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. As with living-room restaurants that flourished in nineties Havana after the fall of its Soviet benefactor, Caracas is seeing...more

A diner looks at food being prepared while paying a visit to the kitchen of the "Ciboulette Prive" in Caracas June 9, 2015. As with living-room restaurants that flourished in nineties Havana after the fall of its Soviet benefactor, Caracas is seeing a rise in clandestine dining as inventive restaurateurs seek ways to survive economic crisis, corruption and crime. The elegantly-decorated Ciboulette Prive, which opened in October, serves 16 people under a mango tree with retro artwork on the garden wall and vintage vinyl records as place mats. Picture taken June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

