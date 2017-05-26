Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

A volunteer puts medical supplies in his backpack as he gets ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. The group, which describes itself as apolitical, also treats security officials. Still, it has come under fire from some government...more

A volunteer puts medical supplies in his backpack as he gets ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. The group, which describes itself as apolitical, also treats security officials. Still, it has come under fire from some government supporters who compare them to Syria's White Helmets rescue workers. "Amid the opposition's desperation to create this idea of a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela... it has organized a group of doctors to hide its paramilitary actions in the streets," said a tagline on pro-government TV show 'Zurda Konducta.' The medical group refuted the accusations. REUTERS/Marco Bello

