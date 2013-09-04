Venice Film Fest
Actress Valeria Solarino poses during a red carpet for the movie "L'Intrepido", directed by Gianni Amelio, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Director Gianni Amelio (L) and actor Antonio Albanese pose during a photocall for the movie "L'Intrepido" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Rebecca Hall (L) chats with actor Richard Madden (R) as they pose during a photocall for the movie "Une Promesse", directed by Patrice Leconte, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie debuts at the...more
Actor Antonio Albanese (2nd L) poses with director Gianni Amelio (2nd R) and actors Livia Rossi (R) and actor Gabriele Rendina during a red carpet for the movie "L'Intrepido" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie...more
Actors Gabriele Rendina and Livia Rossi (R) pose during a photocall for the movie "L'Intrepido", directed by Gianni Amelio, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro...more
Director Patrice Leconte (R) poses with actress Rebecca Hall during a photocall for his movie "Une Promesse" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Lee Eun-woo (C) poses with actor Seo Young-ju (R) and director Kim Ki-duk (L) during a red carpet for the movie "Moebius" at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro...more
Actress Scarlett Johansson at a red carpet event for her movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs during a red carpet event for her movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro...more
Director Amos Gitai (R) stands on actress Yuval Scharf's dress during a red carpet for the movie "Ana Arabia" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives during a photocall for the movie "Under the Skin", directed by Jonathan Glazer, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Author of several anime and manga series Leiji Matsumoto poses during a photocall for the movie "Harlock: Space Pirate", directed by Shinji Aramaki, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival....more
The shoes of actress Lee Eun-woo are seen during a photocall for the movie "Moebius", directed by Kim Ki-duk, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor Eddie Marsan poses during a photocall for the movie "Still Life", directed by Uberto Pasolini, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Director Uberto Pasolini (L) poses with actors Joanne Froggatt (C) and Eddie Marsan (R) pose during a photocall for the movie "Still Life", directed by Uberto Pasolini, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie...more
Italian actress Cristiana Capotondi blows soap bubbles during the red carpet for the movie "The Zero Theorem", directed by Terry Gilliam, at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Director Kim Ki-duk poses during a photocall for his movie "Moebius" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Author of several anime and manga series Leiji Matsumoto poses during a photocall for the movie "Harlock: Space Pirate", directed by Shinji Aramaki, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 3, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival....more
Cast member Catalina Sandino Moreno is pictured during a photocall for the movie "Medeas", directed by Andrea Pallaoro, at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Director and actor James Franco (L) blows a kiss to fans during a red carpet event for the movie "Child of God" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Dakota Fanning poses during a red carpet for the movie "Night Moves", directed by Kelly Reichardt, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Director Terry Gilliam (R) poses with actress Melanie Thierry during a photocall for his movie "The Zero Theorem" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Miori Takimoto, who voiced the role of Naoko Satomi on animated feature film "Kaze Tachinu" (The Wind Rises) directed by Hayao Miyazaki, poses during a red carpet at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2013....more
Cast member Evelyne Brochu kisses director Xavier Dolan during a red carpet for his movie "Tom a la Ferme" at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actors Dakota Fanning and Jesse Eisenberg (R) pose during a red carpet for the movie "Night Moves", directed by Kelly Reichardt, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
British actor Daniel Radcliffe (L) looks on as he poses with director John Krokidas of the movie "Kill Your Darlings" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Judi Dench (L) poses during a red carpet for the movie "Philomena", directed by Stephen Frears, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actress Eleni Roussinou poses during a photocall for the movie "Miss Violence", directed by Alexandros Avranas, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor Tom Welling poses during a red carpet for the movie "Parkland", directed by Peter Landesman, during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor Nicolas Cage (R) kisses his wife Alice Kim on a red carpet during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
(L to R) Actor Horst Rehberg, director Philip Groning and actors David Zimmerschied, Alexandra Finder, Pia Kleemann (L bottom) and Chiara Kleemann (R bottom) pose on a red carpet for the movie "The Police Officer's Wife" during the 70th Venice Film...more
Director Philip Groning poses with Pia Kleemann (L) and Chiara Kleemann (R) during a photocall for the movie "The Police Officer's Wife" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. The movie debuts at the festival....more
Actor Nicolas Cage poses during a photocall for the movie "Joe" during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Actor James Deen poses during a photocall during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. Actors Deen and Tenille Houston are in Paul Schrader's movie "The Canyons", which debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Eva Riccobono, actress and model, blows soap bubbles during a red carpet at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Director Paul Schrader poses during a photocall during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. Actors James Deen and Tenille Houston are in Schrader's movie "The Canyons", which debuts at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi more
Actress Mia Wasikowska poses during a red carpet at the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2013. Wasikowska stars in the John Curran movie "Tracks", which debuts at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Director William Friedkin holds the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement award during a photocall during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Director John Curran (L) arrives as for a photocall with actress Mia Wasikowska (R) during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney adjusts his bowtie as he arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Gravity" at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Director William Friedkin takes a picture as he poses during a photocall during the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 29, 2013. Friedkin received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement 2013 at the festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Italian director Emma Dante (L) and actress Alba Rohrwacher poses during a photocall during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2013. Rohrwacher, Elena Cotta and Carmine Maringola star in Dante's movie "Via Castellana Bandiera", which...more
Japanese director Sion Sono kisses his wife and actress Megumi Kagurazaka as they pose during a photocall for his movie "Why Don't You Play in Hell" during the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney, director Alfonso Cuaron (2nd L) and producer David Heyman (2nd R) gestures as actress Sandra Bullock arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Gravity" at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro...more
George Clooney smiles next to actress Sandra Bullock as their arrive for the premiere of "Gravity" at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney signs autograph for fans as he arrives for the premiere of "Gravity" at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Bernardo Bertolucci, Italian director and president of the jury at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Bernardo Bertolucci, Italian director and president of the jury at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Ryuichi Sakamoto, jury member and Japanese musician, looks on as he arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Gravity" by director Alfonso Cuaron at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Ryuichi Sakamoto, jury member and Japenese musician, poses during a photocall at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
George Clooney poses with actress Sandra Bullock during a photocall at the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 28, 2013.REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Eva Riccobono, actress and model, poses a day before the 70th Venice Film Festival, August 27, 2013. Riccobono will be hosting the opening and closing ceremonies for the film festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
