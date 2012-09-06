Venice Film Festival
Actress Roxane Mesquida (R) and Josephine De La Baume pose on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "The Company You Keep" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
French actor Michael Lonsdale poses during the photocall of the movie "O gebo e a sombra" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Selena Gomez (R), Vanessa Hudgens (C) and Ashley Benson pose on the red carpet for the movie "Spring Breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Actor Shia LaBeouf poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "The Company You Keep" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Director Robert Redford (R) and his wife Sibylle pose on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "The Company You Keep" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Director Harmony Korine (L) and actress Rachel Korine pose on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Spring Breakers" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
U.S. actor Philip Seymour Hoffman takes pictures as he arrives on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "The master" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet for the movie "Spring Breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Actor Sousuke Takaoka poses during the photocall of the movie "The millennial rapture" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Danish director Susanne Bier (L) poses with Irish actor Pierce Brosnan and Danish actress Trine Dyrholm (R) during the photocall of the movie "Den Skaldede Frisor (Love Is All You Need)" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Italian actress Isabella Ferrari arrives for the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Ashley Benson (R) and Rachel Korine pose on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Spring Breakers" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actor Moshe Ivgy (L) and Director Idan Hubel pose during the photocall of the movie "Menatek Ha main" (The cutoff man) at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Italian actress Valeria Marini arrives for the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
U.S. actress Kate Hudson smiles on the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Hong Kong actress Angelababy poses during the photocall for the movie "Tai Chi O" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Ashley Benson poses on the red carpet for the movie "Spring Breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Italian director Gabriele Muccino (L) poses with actress Angelica Russo during the red carpet of the movie "To the Wonder" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Member of the jury "Opera Prima" French D.J. Bob Sinclar poses during a photocall at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
U.S. actor Joaquin Phoenix (R) looks at director Paul Thomas Anderson (L) as he poses during the photocall of the movie "The Master" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Polish actress Kasia Smutniak, patroness of the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, waves in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
U.S. actors Ray Liotta (R) Winona Ryder (C) and Michael Shannon pose during the photocall for the movie "Iceman" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
U.S. director Spike Lee speaks during the Jaeger-Le Coultre award ceremony at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actresses Romina Mondello (L) and Olga Kurylenko pose during the photocall of the movie "To the Wonder" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
French actress Laetitia Casta waves on the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actor Danny Huston poses during a photocall for the movie "Boxing day" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Italian actress Valeria Marini arrives on the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
U.S. actor Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts arrive for the red carpet for the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Model Marica Pellegrinelli poses during the red carpet of the movie "Linhas de Wellington" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Saudi Arabian director Haifaa Al Monsour poses with a bicycle during the photocall for the movie "Wadjda" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
U.S. actress India Salvor Menuez (2nd R) poses with French actress Carole Combes (R), French actor Mathias Renou and French actress Lola Creton (L) during the red carpet of the movie "Apres mai " at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Polish actress Kasia Smutniak, patroness of the 69th Venice Film Festival, poses on the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
South Korean actor Lee Jung-jin (R) poses with actress Cho Min-soo and director Kim Ki-duk (C) during the red carpet of the movie "Pieta" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Australian director Kimble Rendall wears 3D glasses as he poses during a photocall for the movie "Bait 3D" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
South Korean actress Cho Min-soo poses during the photocall of the movie "Pieta" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Spanish actor Sergi Lopez poses during a photocall for the movie "Tango Libre" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
U.S. actress Kate Hudson and British musician Matt Bellamy arrive for the red carpet for the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Actor Lee Jung-jin poses during the photocall of the movie "Pieta" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Irish-German actor Michael Fassbender (L) poses with "YouTube Your Film Festival" winner David Victori of Spain at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Actress Olga Kurylenko poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "To the wonder" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
