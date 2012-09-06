Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 7, 2012 | 1:56am IST

Venice Film Festival

<p>Actress Roxane Mesquida (R) and Josephine De La Baume pose on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "The Company You Keep" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Actress Roxane Mesquida (R) and Josephine De La Baume pose on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "The Company You Keep" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actress Roxane Mesquida (R) and Josephine De La Baume pose on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "The Company You Keep" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
1 / 40
<p>French actor Michael Lonsdale poses during the photocall of the movie "O gebo e a sombra" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

French actor Michael Lonsdale poses during the photocall of the movie "O gebo e a sombra" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

French actor Michael Lonsdale poses during the photocall of the movie "O gebo e a sombra" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
2 / 40
<p>Selena Gomez (R), Vanessa Hudgens (C) and Ashley Benson pose on the red carpet for the movie "Spring Breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Selena Gomez (R), Vanessa Hudgens (C) and Ashley Benson pose on the red carpet for the movie "Spring Breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

Selena Gomez (R), Vanessa Hudgens (C) and Ashley Benson pose on the red carpet for the movie "Spring Breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
3 / 40
<p>Actor Shia LaBeouf poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "The Company You Keep" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Actor Shia LaBeouf poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "The Company You Keep" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actor Shia LaBeouf poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "The Company You Keep" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
4 / 40
<p>Director Robert Redford (R) and his wife Sibylle pose on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "The Company You Keep" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Director Robert Redford (R) and his wife Sibylle pose on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "The Company You Keep" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

Director Robert Redford (R) and his wife Sibylle pose on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "The Company You Keep" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
5 / 40
<p>Director Harmony Korine (L) and actress Rachel Korine pose on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Spring Breakers" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Director Harmony Korine (L) and actress Rachel Korine pose on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Spring Breakers" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

Director Harmony Korine (L) and actress Rachel Korine pose on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Spring Breakers" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
6 / 40
<p>U.S. actor Philip Seymour Hoffman takes pictures as he arrives on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "The master" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

U.S. actor Philip Seymour Hoffman takes pictures as he arrives on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "The master" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

U.S. actor Philip Seymour Hoffman takes pictures as he arrives on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "The master" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
7 / 40
<p>Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet for the movie "Spring Breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet for the movie "Spring Breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet for the movie "Spring Breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
8 / 40
<p>Actor Sousuke Takaoka poses during the photocall of the movie "The millennial rapture" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Actor Sousuke Takaoka poses during the photocall of the movie "The millennial rapture" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actor Sousuke Takaoka poses during the photocall of the movie "The millennial rapture" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
9 / 40
<p>Danish director Susanne Bier (L) poses with Irish actor Pierce Brosnan and Danish actress Trine Dyrholm (R) during the photocall of the movie "Den Skaldede Frisor (Love Is All You Need)" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Danish director Susanne Bier (L) poses with Irish actor Pierce Brosnan and Danish actress Trine Dyrholm (R) during the photocall of the movie "Den Skaldede Frisor (Love Is All You Need)" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2012....more

Friday, September 07, 2012

Danish director Susanne Bier (L) poses with Irish actor Pierce Brosnan and Danish actress Trine Dyrholm (R) during the photocall of the movie "Den Skaldede Frisor (Love Is All You Need)" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
10 / 40
<p>Italian actress Isabella Ferrari arrives for the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Italian actress Isabella Ferrari arrives for the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

Italian actress Isabella Ferrari arrives for the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
11 / 40
<p>Ashley Benson (R) and Rachel Korine pose on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Spring Breakers" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Ashley Benson (R) and Rachel Korine pose on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Spring Breakers" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

Ashley Benson (R) and Rachel Korine pose on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Spring Breakers" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
12 / 40
<p>Actor Moshe Ivgy (L) and Director Idan Hubel pose during the photocall of the movie "Menatek Ha main" (The cutoff man) at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Actor Moshe Ivgy (L) and Director Idan Hubel pose during the photocall of the movie "Menatek Ha main" (The cutoff man) at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actor Moshe Ivgy (L) and Director Idan Hubel pose during the photocall of the movie "Menatek Ha main" (The cutoff man) at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
13 / 40
<p>Italian actress Valeria Marini arrives for the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Italian actress Valeria Marini arrives for the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

Italian actress Valeria Marini arrives for the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
14 / 40
<p>U.S. actress Kate Hudson smiles on the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

U.S. actress Kate Hudson smiles on the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

U.S. actress Kate Hudson smiles on the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
15 / 40
<p>Hong Kong actress Angelababy poses during the photocall for the movie "Tai Chi O" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Hong Kong actress Angelababy poses during the photocall for the movie "Tai Chi O" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

Hong Kong actress Angelababy poses during the photocall for the movie "Tai Chi O" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
16 / 40
<p>Ashley Benson poses on the red carpet for the movie "Spring Breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Ashley Benson poses on the red carpet for the movie "Spring Breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

Ashley Benson poses on the red carpet for the movie "Spring Breakers" during the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
17 / 40
<p>Italian director Gabriele Muccino (L) poses with actress Angelica Russo during the red carpet of the movie "To the Wonder" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Italian director Gabriele Muccino (L) poses with actress Angelica Russo during the red carpet of the movie "To the Wonder" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

Italian director Gabriele Muccino (L) poses with actress Angelica Russo during the red carpet of the movie "To the Wonder" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
18 / 40
<p>Member of the jury "Opera Prima" French D.J. Bob Sinclar poses during a photocall at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Member of the jury "Opera Prima" French D.J. Bob Sinclar poses during a photocall at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

Member of the jury "Opera Prima" French D.J. Bob Sinclar poses during a photocall at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
19 / 40
<p>U.S. actor Joaquin Phoenix (R) looks at director Paul Thomas Anderson (L) as he poses during the photocall of the movie "The Master" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

U.S. actor Joaquin Phoenix (R) looks at director Paul Thomas Anderson (L) as he poses during the photocall of the movie "The Master" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

U.S. actor Joaquin Phoenix (R) looks at director Paul Thomas Anderson (L) as he poses during the photocall of the movie "The Master" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
20 / 40
<p>Polish actress Kasia Smutniak, patroness of the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, waves in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Polish actress Kasia Smutniak, patroness of the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, waves in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

Polish actress Kasia Smutniak, patroness of the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, waves in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
21 / 40
<p>U.S. actors Ray Liotta (R) Winona Ryder (C) and Michael Shannon pose during the photocall for the movie "Iceman" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

U.S. actors Ray Liotta (R) Winona Ryder (C) and Michael Shannon pose during the photocall for the movie "Iceman" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

U.S. actors Ray Liotta (R) Winona Ryder (C) and Michael Shannon pose during the photocall for the movie "Iceman" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
22 / 40
<p>U.S. director Spike Lee speaks during the Jaeger-Le Coultre award ceremony at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

U.S. director Spike Lee speaks during the Jaeger-Le Coultre award ceremony at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

U.S. director Spike Lee speaks during the Jaeger-Le Coultre award ceremony at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
23 / 40
<p>Actresses Romina Mondello (L) and Olga Kurylenko pose during the photocall of the movie "To the Wonder" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Actresses Romina Mondello (L) and Olga Kurylenko pose during the photocall of the movie "To the Wonder" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actresses Romina Mondello (L) and Olga Kurylenko pose during the photocall of the movie "To the Wonder" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
24 / 40
<p>French actress Laetitia Casta waves on the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

French actress Laetitia Casta waves on the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

French actress Laetitia Casta waves on the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
25 / 40
<p>Actor Danny Huston poses during a photocall for the movie "Boxing day" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Actor Danny Huston poses during a photocall for the movie "Boxing day" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actor Danny Huston poses during a photocall for the movie "Boxing day" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
26 / 40
<p>Italian actress Valeria Marini arrives on the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Italian actress Valeria Marini arrives on the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

Italian actress Valeria Marini arrives on the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
27 / 40
<p>U.S. actor Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts arrive for the red carpet for the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

U.S. actor Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts arrive for the red carpet for the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

U.S. actor Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts arrive for the red carpet for the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
28 / 40
<p>Model Marica Pellegrinelli poses during the red carpet of the movie "Linhas de Wellington" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Model Marica Pellegrinelli poses during the red carpet of the movie "Linhas de Wellington" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

Model Marica Pellegrinelli poses during the red carpet of the movie "Linhas de Wellington" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
29 / 40
<p>Saudi Arabian director Haifaa Al Monsour poses with a bicycle during the photocall for the movie "Wadjda" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Saudi Arabian director Haifaa Al Monsour poses with a bicycle during the photocall for the movie "Wadjda" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

Saudi Arabian director Haifaa Al Monsour poses with a bicycle during the photocall for the movie "Wadjda" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
30 / 40
<p>U.S. actress India Salvor Menuez (2nd R) poses with French actress Carole Combes (R), French actor Mathias Renou and French actress Lola Creton (L) during the red carpet of the movie "Apres mai " at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

U.S. actress India Salvor Menuez (2nd R) poses with French actress Carole Combes (R), French actor Mathias Renou and French actress Lola Creton (L) during the red carpet of the movie "Apres mai " at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2012....more

Friday, September 07, 2012

U.S. actress India Salvor Menuez (2nd R) poses with French actress Carole Combes (R), French actor Mathias Renou and French actress Lola Creton (L) during the red carpet of the movie "Apres mai " at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
31 / 40
<p>Polish actress Kasia Smutniak, patroness of the 69th Venice Film Festival, poses on the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Polish actress Kasia Smutniak, patroness of the 69th Venice Film Festival, poses on the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

Polish actress Kasia Smutniak, patroness of the 69th Venice Film Festival, poses on the red carpet of the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
32 / 40
<p>South Korean actor Lee Jung-jin (R) poses with actress Cho Min-soo and director Kim Ki-duk (C) during the red carpet of the movie "Pieta" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jin (R) poses with actress Cho Min-soo and director Kim Ki-duk (C) during the red carpet of the movie "Pieta" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jin (R) poses with actress Cho Min-soo and director Kim Ki-duk (C) during the red carpet of the movie "Pieta" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
33 / 40
<p>Australian director Kimble Rendall wears 3D glasses as he poses during a photocall for the movie "Bait 3D" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Australian director Kimble Rendall wears 3D glasses as he poses during a photocall for the movie "Bait 3D" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

Australian director Kimble Rendall wears 3D glasses as he poses during a photocall for the movie "Bait 3D" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
34 / 40
<p>South Korean actress Cho Min-soo poses during the photocall of the movie "Pieta" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

South Korean actress Cho Min-soo poses during the photocall of the movie "Pieta" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

South Korean actress Cho Min-soo poses during the photocall of the movie "Pieta" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
35 / 40
<p>Spanish actor Sergi Lopez poses during a photocall for the movie "Tango Libre" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Spanish actor Sergi Lopez poses during a photocall for the movie "Tango Libre" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

Spanish actor Sergi Lopez poses during a photocall for the movie "Tango Libre" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
36 / 40
<p>U.S. actress Kate Hudson and British musician Matt Bellamy arrive for the red carpet for the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

U.S. actress Kate Hudson and British musician Matt Bellamy arrive for the red carpet for the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

U.S. actress Kate Hudson and British musician Matt Bellamy arrive for the red carpet for the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
37 / 40
<p>Actor Lee Jung-jin poses during the photocall of the movie "Pieta" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Actor Lee Jung-jin poses during the photocall of the movie "Pieta" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actor Lee Jung-jin poses during the photocall of the movie "Pieta" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
38 / 40
<p>Irish-German actor Michael Fassbender (L) poses with "YouTube Your Film Festival" winner David Victori of Spain at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Irish-German actor Michael Fassbender (L) poses with "YouTube Your Film Festival" winner David Victori of Spain at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, September 07, 2012

Irish-German actor Michael Fassbender (L) poses with "YouTube Your Film Festival" winner David Victori of Spain at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
39 / 40
<p>Actress Olga Kurylenko poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "To the wonder" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Actress Olga Kurylenko poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "To the wonder" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actress Olga Kurylenko poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "To the wonder" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Celebrity style: Selena Gomez

Celebrity style: Selena Gomez

Next Slideshows

Celebrity style: Selena Gomez

Celebrity style: Selena Gomez

The fashion of style of singer and actress Selena Gomez.

06 Sep 2012
Profile: Michael Clarke Duncan

Profile: Michael Clarke Duncan

Michael Clarke Duncan, nominated for an Academy Award in the 1999 drama "The Green Mile," dies at the age of 54.

04 Sep 2012
Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Madrid Fashion Week.

04 Sep 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

31 Aug 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast