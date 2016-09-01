Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 1, 2016 | 6:45pm IST

Venice Film Festival Opens

Actress Emma Stone attends the photocall for the movie "La La Land" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Italian actress Sonia Bergamasco poses before the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Director Laurie Anderson, member of Venezia 73 International Jury, poses for photographers during a photocall at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Film director Sam Mendes, chairman of Venezia 73 International Jury, poses for photographers during a photocall at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Actress Zhao Wei, member of Venezia 73 International Jury, poses for photographers during a photocall at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Actress Gemma Arterton, member of Venezia 73 International Jury, poses for photographers during a photocall at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Venice Film Festival Director Alberto Barbera reacts as he poses for photographers during a photocall at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Director Damien Chazelle attends the photocall for the movie "La La Land" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Director Jerzy Skolimowski, Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement, poses for photographers during a photocall at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A worker sets a sign before the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Actress Emma Stone arrives for the opening ceremony of the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Director Damien Chazelle kisses his wife Jasmine McGlade as they arrive for the opening ceremony of the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Model Barbara Palvin arrives for the opening ceremony of the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Model Bianca Balti poses as she arrives for the opening ceremony of the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Jeremy Irons and his wife Sinead Cusack arrive for the opening ceremony of the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A sign reading "Cinema's Palace" is seen before the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Director Jerzy Skolimowski poses with a Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement during an opening ceremony of the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Director Damien Chazelle and actress Emma Stone attend the photocall for the movie "La La Land" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
