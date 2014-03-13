Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 14, 2014 | 1:20am IST

Veronica Mars premiere

<p>Cast member Kristen Bell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. The film, crowd-funded through a Kickstarter campaign, opens on March 14. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast member Kristen Bell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. The film, crowd-funded through a Kickstarter campaign, opens on March 14. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Kristen Bell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. The film, crowd-funded through a Kickstarter campaign, opens on March 14. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
1 / 18
<p>Cast member Kristen Bell takes a "selfie" with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast member Kristen Bell takes a "selfie" with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Kristen Bell takes a "selfie" with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
2 / 18
<p>Cast members Kristen Bell poses with her husband Dax Shepard at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast members Kristen Bell poses with her husband Dax Shepard at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast members Kristen Bell poses with her husband Dax Shepard at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
3 / 18
<p>Cast members Kristen Bell kisses her husband Dax Shepard (2nd L) at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast members Kristen Bell kisses her husband Dax Shepard (2nd L) at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast members Kristen Bell kisses her husband Dax Shepard (2nd L) at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
4 / 18
<p>Director of the movie Rob Thomas (L) poses with cast members (2nd L-R) Jason Dohring, Kristen Bell, Ryan Hansen, Amanda Noret, Enrico Colantoni and Jerry O'Connell at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Director of the movie Rob Thomas (L) poses with cast members (2nd L-R) Jason Dohring, Kristen Bell, Ryan Hansen, Amanda Noret, Enrico Colantoni and Jerry O'Connell at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood,...more

Friday, March 14, 2014

Director of the movie Rob Thomas (L) poses with cast members (2nd L-R) Jason Dohring, Kristen Bell, Ryan Hansen, Amanda Noret, Enrico Colantoni and Jerry O'Connell at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
5 / 18
<p>Cast members Ryan Hansen (L), Kristen Bell, and Jason Dohring pose at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast members Ryan Hansen (L), Kristen Bell, and Jason Dohring pose at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast members Ryan Hansen (L), Kristen Bell, and Jason Dohring pose at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 18
<p>Director of the movie Rob Thomas (R) poses with cast members Jason Dohring (L) and Kristen Bell, at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Director of the movie Rob Thomas (R) poses with cast members Jason Dohring (L) and Kristen Bell, at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 14, 2014

Director of the movie Rob Thomas (R) poses with cast members Jason Dohring (L) and Kristen Bell, at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
7 / 18
<p>Cast member Tina Majorino poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Tina Majorino poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Tina Majorino poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 18
<p>Cast member Kristen Bell poses with fans at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast member Kristen Bell poses with fans at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Kristen Bell poses with fans at the premiere of the film "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
9 / 18
<p>Cast member Tina Majorino takes a "selfie" with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast member Tina Majorino takes a "selfie" with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Tina Majorino takes a "selfie" with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
10 / 18
<p>Cast member Kristen Bell reacts to the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast member Kristen Bell reacts to the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Kristen Bell reacts to the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
11 / 18
<p>Cast member Tina Majorino poses with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast member Tina Majorino poses with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Tina Majorino poses with the Kickstarter crowd that helped fund "Veronica Mars" at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
12 / 18
<p>Cast member Jerry O'Connell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Jerry O'Connell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Jerry O'Connell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 18
<p>Cast member Amanda Noret poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Cast member Amanda Noret poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Amanda Noret poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
14 / 18
<p>Director of the movie Rob Thomas poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Director of the movie Rob Thomas poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, March 14, 2014

Director of the movie Rob Thomas poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
15 / 18
<p>Cast member Dax Shepard poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Dax Shepard poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Dax Shepard poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 18
<p>Cast member Chris Lowell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Chris Lowell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Chris Lowell poses at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 18
<p>Cast member Kristen Bell is interviewed at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Kristen Bell is interviewed at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast member Kristen Bell is interviewed at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Celebrities who own sports teams

Celebrities who own sports teams

Next Slideshows

Celebrities who own sports teams

Celebrities who own sports teams

Some notable names who own sports teams.

12 Mar 2014
Highest-paid musicians

Highest-paid musicians

Billboard ranks the top-earners in music.

11 Mar 2014
Surreal art

Surreal art

Installation pieces designed to give pause.

08 Mar 2014
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Paris.

06 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures